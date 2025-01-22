 Skip to main content

Cingari Family Markets Reveals ShopRite of Danbury Renovation

New features will include additional culinary offerings, refreshed departments and sustainable upgrades
Bridget Goldschmidt
Rendering of updated entrance of ShopRite of Danbury. Credit: Broden Design Group
Rendering of updated entrance of ShopRite of Danbury. (Image Credit: Broden Design Group)

Cingari Family Markets, a family-owned and -operated supermarket company in southwest Connecticut, is renovating its ShopRite of Danbury, located at 1 Padanaram Road. Undertaken with Denville, N.J.-based Broden Design Group, the renovation project includes a modernized store exterior and updated interior décor, along with various new services designed to meet the evolving needs of customers. 

Construction began this week and is expected to wrap up by late spring of this year. The location will remain open during the renovation, with most work taking place overnight to minimize customer inconvenience. A grand reopening celebration will take place once the project is completed.

“We are thrilled to bring exciting changes to our ShopRite of Danbury,” said Tom Cingari Sr., president and CEO of Norwalk, Conn.-based Cingari Family Markets. “This renovation reflects our dedication to creating a shopping environment that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our customers. From expanded prepared food options to sustainable upgrades, we’re introducing features that resonate with today’s shoppers.”

Rendering of meat department at ShopRite of Danbury. Credit: Broden Design Group
Rendering of meat department at ShopRite of Danbury. (Image Credit: Broden Design Group)

Features of the renovation include:

  • A larger grab-and-go section, offering a broad assortment of take-and-bake seafood and meat options such as marinated salmon, scallops, dry-rubbed meats and crab cakes
  • A revamped floral department, designed to accommodate every holiday and special occasion
  • Refreshed departments for produce, bakery, seafood, deli, meat, dairy and frozen foods, each focused on quality and convenience
  • An expanded lineup of Cingari Family Markets’ private label prepared entrées and sides

In accordance with Cingari Family Markets’ sustainability goals, the ShopRite of Danbury will incorporate energy-efficient refrigeration and freezer units, in addition to lighted shelves to boost visibility.

“This renovation represents our commitment to sustainability, innovation and community,” continued Cingari. “We are confident these improvements will provide Danbury shoppers with an elevated grocery experience tailored to their needs.”

The ShopRite of Danbury renovation is part of Cingari Family Markets’ wider initiative to update and improve its stores across its market area of southwestern Connecticut. 

Family-owned and operated for more than 90 years, Cingari Family Markets owns 10 ShopRites and two Grade A Markets. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

