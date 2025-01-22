Cingari Family Markets Reveals ShopRite of Danbury Renovation

Rendering of meat department at ShopRite of Danbury. (Image Credit: Broden Design Group)

Features of the renovation include:

A larger grab-and-go section, offering a broad assortment of take-and-bake seafood and meat options such as marinated salmon, scallops, dry-rubbed meats and crab cakes

A revamped floral department, designed to accommodate every holiday and special occasion

Refreshed departments for produce, bakery, seafood, deli, meat, dairy and frozen foods, each focused on quality and convenience

An expanded lineup of Cingari Family Markets’ private label prepared entrées and sides

In accordance with Cingari Family Markets’ sustainability goals, the ShopRite of Danbury will incorporate energy-efficient refrigeration and freezer units, in addition to lighted shelves to boost visibility.

[RELATED: How Grocers Can Add Composting to Their Sustainability Initiatives]

“This renovation represents our commitment to sustainability, innovation and community,” continued Cingari. “We are confident these improvements will provide Danbury shoppers with an elevated grocery experience tailored to their needs.”

The ShopRite of Danbury renovation is part of Cingari Family Markets’ wider initiative to update and improve its stores across its market area of southwestern Connecticut.

Family-owned and operated for more than 90 years, Cingari Family Markets owns 10 ShopRites and two Grade A Markets. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.