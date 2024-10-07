Cingari Family Markets Renovating ShopRite of Brookfield Store
New store offerings will include an expanded grab-and-go section with a variety of take-and-bake seafood and meat options such as salmon, scallops, marinated and dry-rubbed meats ready for the grill, and crab cakes. The renovation will also feature an upgraded floral department able to meet any holiday or special-occasion needs, along with reimagined produce, bakery, seafood, deli, meat, dairy and frozen departments and a greater number of prepared food options.
Further, in accordance with the company’s sustainability goals, the store will incorporate energy-efficient refrigeration and freezer units, as well as lighted shelves in the aisles to improve visibility and the customer experience.
“Our goal is to make grocery shopping a convenient and enjoyable experience for our customers,” added Cingari. “We’re confident that the new features and improvements at our ShopRite of Brookfield will exceed our customers’ expectations.”
The renovation is part of a continuing initiative by Cingari Family Markets to update and enhance its stores across the region.
Founded in 1929, Cingari Family Markets owns and operates 12 grocery stores – 10 ShopRite locations, as well as two Grade A Markets – in southwestern Connecticut. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.