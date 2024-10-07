Cingari Family Markets Renovating ShopRite of Brookfield Store

Cingari Family Markets has revealed that the family-owned and -operated supermarket chain is renovating its ShopRite of Brookfield ShopRite, located at 143 Federal Road in Brookfield, Conn. Following the parent company’s recent rebrand as Cingari Family Markets (from Cingari Family ShopRite), the renovated store will boast a refreshed look, thanks to interior and exterior upgrades. ShopRite of Brookfield will also offer a range of new services and conveniences aimed at enhancing the customer experience.

The store will remain open throughout the renovation, with construction mainly taking place during overnight hours to minimize disruption to customers. A grand reopening celebration is slated for later this fall.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen significant changes in how our customers shop and what they’re looking for in their grocery store experience,” explained Tom Cingari Sr., president and CEO of Stamford, Conn.-based Cingari Family Markets. “Shoppers are increasingly seeking fresh, prepared meals and more sustainable choices. This renovation is our way of responding to those shifts. We’ve listened to our customers, and these changes are a direct result of that feedback.”