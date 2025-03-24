 Skip to main content

Dietz & Watson Inks Renewable-Energy Deal

Deli provider reveals agreement with Constellation
Marian Zboraj
Dietz Watson
Dietz & Watson has revealed an agreement with Constellation to purchase renewable energy.

Philadelphia-based Dietz & Watson has revealed a 15-year renewable-supply agreement with Constellation, the nation’s largest producer of clean, emissions-free, reliable energy, for the purchase of renewable electricity equivalent to the energy use of the deli meat and cheese provider’s Philadelphia and Baltimore facilities. 

Family-owned and -operated Dietz & Watson creates fresh beef, ham, pork, turkey breast and chicken breast. Enhanced only with all-natural spices and seasonings, all Dietz & Watson deli meats and cheeses are free of artificial flavors, colors, fillers, extenders and MSG. In October, Schnuck Markets Inc. partnered with Dietz & Watson to offer Dietz & Watson premium meats and artisan cheeses at the grocer’s stores.

Dietz & Watson will receive approximately 39,000 megawatt-hours of energy per year through its retail agreement with Constellation, with that energy matched by Green-e Energy Certified Renewable Energy Certificates sourced from other renewable facilities located throughout the United States. The agreement will help Dietz & Watson reduce its carbon footprint by more than 18,600 metric tons annually, the equivalent emissions of nearly 4,400 passenger vehicles, according to U.S. EPA estimates.

“We value the health of our surroundings and our environment,” said Louis Eni, CEO of Philadelphia-based Dietz & Watson. “If our decisions can help improve the world in which we live and work, we will do it. That is why we have taken this step in the right direction and made the decision for our facilities to work with Constellation on this renewable energy program.”

Dietz & Watson will use the Constellation Offsite Renewables (CORe) product to facilitate its renewable-energy transaction.  

“As a leading supplier of energy services and products, we’re pleased to offer this clean-energy solution that will enable Dietz & Watson to reduce emissions and support new renewable-energy sources,” said Jim McHugh, chief commercial officer at Baltimore-based Constellation. “Providing customers with the zero-emissions energy they want is an important step in the journey toward a clean-energy future.”

