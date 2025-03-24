Dietz & Watson Inks Renewable-Energy Deal
“We value the health of our surroundings and our environment,” said Louis Eni, CEO of Philadelphia-based Dietz & Watson. “If our decisions can help improve the world in which we live and work, we will do it. That is why we have taken this step in the right direction and made the decision for our facilities to work with Constellation on this renewable energy program.”
Dietz & Watson will use the Constellation Offsite Renewables (CORe) product to facilitate its renewable-energy transaction.
“As a leading supplier of energy services and products, we’re pleased to offer this clean-energy solution that will enable Dietz & Watson to reduce emissions and support new renewable-energy sources,” said Jim McHugh, chief commercial officer at Baltimore-based Constellation. “Providing customers with the zero-emissions energy they want is an important step in the journey toward a clean-energy future.”