Dietz & Watson Inks Renewable-Energy Deal

Philadelphia-based Dietz & Watson has revealed a 15-year renewable-supply agreement with Constellation, the nation’s largest producer of clean, emissions-free, reliable energy, for the purchase of renewable electricity equivalent to the energy use of the deli meat and cheese provider’s Philadelphia and Baltimore facilities.

Family-owned and -operated Dietz & Watson creates fresh beef, ham, pork, turkey breast and chicken breast. Enhanced only with all-natural spices and seasonings, all Dietz & Watson deli meats and cheeses are free of artificial flavors, colors, fillers, extenders and MSG. In October, Schnuck Markets Inc. partnered with Dietz & Watson to offer Dietz & Watson premium meats and artisan cheeses at the grocer’s stores.

Dietz & Watson will receive approximately 39,000 megawatt-hours of energy per year through its retail agreement with Constellation, with that energy matched by Green-e Energy Certified Renewable Energy Certificates sourced from other renewable facilities located throughout the United States. The agreement will help Dietz & Watson reduce its carbon footprint by more than 18,600 metric tons annually, the equivalent emissions of nearly 4,400 passenger vehicles, according to U.S. EPA estimates.