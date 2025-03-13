Charcuterie Craze: Why the Trend Is Here to Stay and How It's Evolving

Easy Does It

If pre-made trays are a good way to introduce kids to premium meats, they are also convenient for a wide range of shoppers. Brands in this space continue to innovate and offer more options for charcuterie lovers.

Volpi Foods, based in St. Louis, recently introduced a pre-made charcuterie board, featuring mozzarella cheese, roasted almonds, organic cranberries, crackers, Genoa salami and pepperoni That product has a suggested retail price of $16.99.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen growing interest in the charcuterie category, driven by post-pandemic home entertainment, social media influence, and a desire for convenient, high-quality, and visually appealing food experiences,” says Claire Donohue, marketing manager at Volpi. “We’ve also seen a clear shift in the snacking and ready-to-eat markets toward high-protein, clean-ingredient options as consumers become more health-conscious, As a result, charcuterie is evolving from an occasional indulgence to an everyday household staple. To meet these needs, we introduced new Snack Trays for on-the-go consumers and a ready-to-eat Charcuterie Board for effortless at-home entertaining. Expanding upon our selection of premium sliced meats and snacks to better fit consumer needs is a continuous goal at Volpi as we aim to reach our consumers where they are in their charcuterie journey – from discovery to adoption.”

Austin, Minn.-based Hormel Foods and its Columbus Craft Meats group got on board the charcuterie trend early and continue to widen their portfolios. During the holidays, for instance, the Hormel Gatherings brand launched a Bold and Spicy Tray at Walmart, with bold flavors like jalapeño pepperoni and spicy salami, while Columbus Craft Meats recently added new varieties to its Charcuterie Trio Line.

“Charcuterie trays continue to be an on-trend, growing space that consumers continue to seek,” explains Shane Ward, assistant director of Columbus Craft Meats marketing. “During the holiday season, the Columbus Tasting Board was the second-highest seller among the dry deli category. The trays solve two consumer needs: one, already designed perfect pairing for on-the-go charcuterie, and two, a great entry point for those getting into charcuterie.”

Ward agrees that there are offerings for different levels of engagement. “We recognize the increasing popularity of charcuterie boards and the needs for various occasions,” he notes. “For those just starting their charcuterie journey, our Columbus Tasting Board offers an easy and simple solution. Those who choose to make their own boards can impress their guests with the Columbus Charcuterie Trio and Columbus Craft Nuts, crafting their own unique creations. For those in need of a quick and convenient option, our Columbus Snack Trays are perfect for an on-the-go charcuterie snack.”

Grocery Stores as Charcuterie Destinations

Retailers are in a good position to promote their stores as charcuterie destinations, because they carry many ingredients that work well on boards. Some grocers have high-end charcuterie products, others focus on budget-friendly choices, and many carry a mix of products.

At SpartanNash, Schmidt says that the retailer and its partners aim to give people more choices. “As a food solutions company, we make it simple for our shoppers to think outside the box by grouping essential ingredients alongside our curated offering of artisan meats and cheeses, and we recommend new pairings in dedicated charcuterie sections,” she notes. “For the shopper looking for convenience, our stores also offer pre-assembled cheese and charcuterie boards perfect for grab-and-go entertaining, so charcuterie lovers can find everything they need in one simple stop.”

Meanwhile, ALDI, whose U.S. headquarters is in Batavia, Ill., touts its charcuterie offerings that literally and figurately stack up well against higher-priced competitors. “ALDI is a go-to destination for charcuterie lovers, offering a robust rotating selection of over 50 award-winning specialty and gourmet cheeses year-round,” points out Kim Brazington, ALDI’s director of national buying and a Certified Cheese Expert. “Aside from our everyday cheeses, we feature a seasonal assortment of specialty cheeses and introduce new varieties weekly through our ALDI Finds program.”

Continues Brazington: “Most of our cheeses are under $5, making it easy for shoppers to explore new and unique flavors they don’t see at other grocers, without breaking the bank — like our Artisan Goat’s Milk Cheese with Everything Bagel Seasoning, White Stilton with Mango and Ginger Cheese, and Cajun Spice Cheddar Cheese. We carefully curate our cheeses in collaboration with the best cheesemakers across the U.S. and globally, keeping quality, taste and ingredients top of mind so customers can find flavor profiles they’ll enjoy.”

In addition to traditional meats, cheeses, nuts and chocolates, other items are making their way into creative charcuterie displays. Over the holidays, for instance, hot-chocolate boards attracted attraction, while the upcoming Easter holiday offer a chance to build a dessert board made with springtime candies and cookies.

On the savory side, Confetti Snacks is promoting its products for charcuterie applications. The New York-based brand’s new Black Truffle Mushroom Chips are billed as a product that can elevate a charcuterie board or appetizer.

Breads, too, can be built into arrangements. “Grouping products together to offer inspiration – particularly in the in-store bakery and deli, where shoppers go specifically for quick but creative inspiration – can help retailers maximize sales,” says Huber. “That’s why St Pierre offers a range of innovative merchandising solutions. Our brand allows our quality products to be displayed by fridges, on tabletops or in the middle of the aisle to disrupt the shopper journey and our product range.”

For shoppers who aren’t in a DIY mood and are looking for another option besides branded pre-made trays, many grocers offer boards from their deli or prepared food department. Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegman’s Food Markets, for example, sells trays in its cheese shops that include half-trays for about $21 and Mediterranean Meze Trays for about $28. For its part, West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee Inc. offers custom charcuterie boards in its stores that serve five people for $30, made by the retailer’s in-house experts.

Charcuterie is poised to dominate the culinary scene for years to come. "With countless social media platforms offering recipe inspirations, entertaining has so many fun options. Buying high-

quality charcuterie is easier than ever with our affordable prepackaged options. We offer boardsat different price points that pair perfectly with our specialty cheese selection," Lucas Glasgow, SVP, merchandising and Fast & Fresh, president, Dollar Fresh Market, Hy-Vee, tells Progressive Grocer.