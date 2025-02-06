EXCLUSIVE: Jamming at the Jewel-Osco Deli With Food Network’s Jeff Mauro

“I just came here from school drop-off and didn’t expect my grocery trip to be so exciting.”

That was one reaction from a shopper passing through the produce and deli sections at a Jewel-Osco store in River Forest, Ill., a few miles west of Chicago. On Feb. 6, chef, cookbook author, food entrepreneur and Food Network star Jeff Mauro hosted an in-store concert with his band, The Jewel Bags, to promote the Mauro Provisions product line that includes three varieties of giardiniera and a pepper relish sold at Jewel-Osco stores.

“This is my Jewel. I live maybe five blocks away,” said Mauro, host of Food Network’s “The Kitchen” and the “Come on Over” podcast. “I come into this Jewel, my brother worked at this Jewel as a bagger, and then as a checkout person. It’s great to be here.”

Yes, Mauro told Progressive Grocer, the supermarket chain owned by Albertsons Cos. was the inspiration for the name of the band comprised of some friends and fellow dads from the neighborhood who have bene jamming together for about five years. “Growing up, it was like every bag was a Jewel bag,” he said with a laugh. “If it was plastic bag and if you needed something to put your lunch in, it was ‘Go get a Jewel bag under the sink.’ I love being a lifelong Chicagoan and it’s an homage to that.”

Mauro and The Jewel Bags – which also includes his sister and Mauro Provisions communications director, Emily Mauro – played for nearly two hours during the event, which was covered by Chicago’s WGN Morning News and its “Around Town” team. In addition to changing up some of the lyrics to include “Jewel,” Mauro touted the giardiniera and products that were displayed nearby and available for sampling by store visitors.