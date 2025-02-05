Albertsons Offers Subscription Discount to SNAP Users
“In fiscal year 2023, the USDA’s SNAP program served a monthly average of 42.1 million people, representing 12.6% of the U.S. population. Albertsons Cos.’ FreshPass offers substantial savings and benefits, making it an invaluable resource for SNAP recipients looking to maximize their grocery budgets. With FreshPass, SNAP customers can save more, earn rewards and access quality products with ease,” an Albertsons spokesperson said.
