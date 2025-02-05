 Skip to main content

Albertsons Offers Subscription Discount to SNAP Users

Customers can access additional savings and perks with reduced-price FreshPass membership
Lynn Petrak
Albertsons SNAP deal
Albertsons is opening up more value to SNAP users with a discounted subscription offer.

Albertsons Cos. is making it easier for SNAP customers to not only access fresh foods, but to save money when buying items. This week, the grocer announced that SNAP users can get a 50% discount on its FreshPass annual subscription program.

The $49 annual membership includes savings on delivery, including unlimited free delivery on orders over $30. Exclusive deals are also available to subscribers, from rotating specials to $5 off Own Brands organic and natural products, and users can earn a $5 monthly credit. 

To make it easy for SNAP customers to take advantage of these perks, Albertsons is offering a 14-day trial period. A SheerID SNAP verification process is also available, so shoppers can get into the program as soon as possible. 

“In fiscal year 2023, the USDA’s SNAP program served a monthly average of 42.1 million people, representing 12.6% of the U.S. population. Albertsons Cos.’ FreshPass offers substantial savings and benefits, making it an invaluable resource for SNAP recipients looking to maximize their grocery budgets. With FreshPass, SNAP customers can save more, earn rewards and access quality products with ease,” an Albertsons spokesperson said.

As of Nov. 30, 2024, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,732 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

