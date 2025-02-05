Albertsons Offers Subscription Discount to SNAP Users

Albertsons is opening up more value to SNAP users with a discounted subscription offer.

Albertsons Cos. is making it easier for SNAP customers to not only access fresh foods, but to save money when buying items. This week, the grocer announced that SNAP users can get a 50% discount on its FreshPass annual subscription program.

The $49 annual membership includes savings on delivery, including unlimited free delivery on orders over $30. Exclusive deals are also available to subscribers, from rotating specials to $5 off Own Brands organic and natural products, and users can earn a $5 monthly credit.

To make it easy for SNAP customers to take advantage of these perks, Albertsons is offering a 14-day trial period. A SheerID SNAP verification process is also available, so shoppers can get into the program as soon as possible.