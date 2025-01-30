What Are Shoppers’ Favorite Products at Trader Joe’s?

Trader Joe’s Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets was honored as one of the grocer's Hall of Fame winners in the Customer Choice Awards.
Recognizing that some products warrant a kind of lifetime achievement award, Trader Joe’s also announced its second class of Hall of Fame winners in the Customer Choice Awards. This year’s inductees include the ubiquitous Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, Mandarin Orange Chicken, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, Unexpected Cheddar and Soy Chorizo.
“These products are very much still with us, but we decided a few years ago to retire some products to the Hall of Fame, products that have won in their respective categories five times,” explained Tara Miller, the retailer’s VP of marketing, in the latest episode of the popular “Inside Trader Joe's” podcast.
Added co-host and VP of marketing Matt Sloan, with a laugh: “One of the purposes of the Customer Choice Awards is to pass along recommendations so that everyone can try the favorites. I mean, if we had the same winners over and over…”
In other news, Trader Joe’s shared this week that it is opening a new store in Sherman Oaks, Calif. No official date was shared, but the grocer confirmed that the location is coming soon.
With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.