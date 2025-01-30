What Are Shoppers’ Favorite Products at Trader Joe’s?

Sure, the upcoming Grammy Awards and Academy Awards are highlights of the red-carpet season, but Trader Joe’s gets its own buzz by announcing the winners of its annual Customer Choice Awards. This year’s crop of winners represents fan favorites across 11 categories.

One of those products was a heavy favorite and delivered: For the fourth year in a row, Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips took the overall top spot. Runners-up in the overall category include, in order, Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, Kimbap and Vegetable Fried Rice.

Several new items got accolades from shoppers this year. Cashel Blue Cheese Irish Potatoes, a limited-time item got the nod for favorite novel product, followed by French Onion Popcorn, Garlic Gondolas, Strawberry Hold the Cone! and Crispy Potato & Poblano Pepper Tacos.

Other category winners include the following Trader Joe's store brand products: