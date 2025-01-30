 Skip to main content

What Are Shoppers’ Favorite Products at Trader Joe’s?

Retailer announces winners of the 16th Annual Customer Choice Awards and Hall of Fame class
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Trader Joe's Faves
Trader Joe's announced customer favorites across 11 categories, including new offerings.

Sure, the upcoming Grammy Awards and Academy Awards are highlights of the red-carpet season, but Trader Joe’s gets its own buzz by announcing the winners of its annual Customer Choice Awards. This year’s crop of winners represents fan favorites across 11 categories.

One of those products was a heavy favorite and delivered: For the fourth year in a row, Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips took the overall top spot. Runners-up in the overall category include, in order, Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, Kimbap and Vegetable Fried Rice.

Several new items got accolades from shoppers this year. Cashel Blue Cheese Irish Potatoes, a limited-time item got the nod for favorite novel product, followed by French Onion Popcorn, Garlic Gondolas, Strawberry Hold the Cone! and Crispy Potato & Poblano Pepper Tacos. 

Other category winners include the following Trader Joe's store brand products: 

  • Beverages: Spiced Cider
  • Cheese: Goat Cheese
  • Produce: Teeny Tiny Avocados
  • Appetizer: Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip
  • Breakfast and Brunch: Hashbrowns
  • Lunch and Dinner: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice
  • Bath, Body and Home: Brazil Nut Body Butter
  • Snack: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
  • Sweet Treat: Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches
Trader Joe's PB pretzels
Trader Joe’s Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets was honored as one of the grocer's Hall of Fame winners in the Customer Choice Awards.

Recognizing that some products warrant a kind of lifetime achievement award, Trader Joe’s also announced its second class of Hall of Fame winners in the Customer Choice Awards. This year’s inductees include the ubiquitous Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, Mandarin Orange Chicken, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, Unexpected Cheddar and Soy Chorizo.

“These products are very much still with us, but we decided a few years ago to retire some products to the Hall of Fame, products that have won in their respective categories five times,” explained Tara Miller, the retailer’s VP of marketing, in the latest episode of the popular “Inside Trader Joe's” podcast.

Added co-host and VP of marketing Matt Sloan, with a laugh: “One of the purposes of the Customer Choice Awards is to pass along recommendations so that everyone can try the favorites. I mean, if we had the same winners over and over…”

In other news, Trader Joe’s shared this week that it is opening a new store in Sherman Oaks, Calif. No official date was shared, but the grocer confirmed that the location is coming soon. 

With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

