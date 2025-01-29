Giant Food Expanding Price Cuts

Giant Food is expanding its “Fresh Low Prices” initiative to include new price reductions on various items across the store, including fresh produce, dairy, meat and pantry staples. The new effort follows Giant Food’s lowering of prices on products in its private label portfolio, which includes the Giant brand, Nature’s Promise, Taste of Inspirations, Smart Living, Always My Baby, Companion, and CareOne.

When shopping, customers can look for the blue “Fresh Low Price” tag on items such as salmon, chicken breasts, gala apples, red potatoes, shrimp, almond milk and more.

[RELATED: Food Inflation Rises in 4 Categories]

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we understand the challenges they face with rising costs," said Tonya Douglas, SVP of merchandising at Giant Food. "This is about more than just great value, it's about Giant Food's ongoing commitment to the communities we serve. By making these investments, we’re ensuring that our customers can continue to rely on us for the best value on the products they need."

Additionally, Giant Food continues to offer double the ways to save with its Flexible Rewards program where customers can earn double the points for every dollar spent on more than 12,000 private brand items. Flexible Rewards members, new and existing, can opt into the 2x Giant brand reward for the whole year by clipping the offer once in their online coupon gallery.

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md., and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates.

This article was originally covered in sister publication Store Brands.