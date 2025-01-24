 Skip to main content

Dollar General Doubles Down on Value

Retailer expands store-brand portfolio of consumables and baby care and touts coupons
Lynn Petrak
DG food
Dollar General continues to expand its store brand lineup to offer budget-friendly products to shoppers seeking value.

Dollar General is upping its efforts to provide budget relief to shoppers, as food inflation remains elevated and certain products, including eggs, are going up in price. This week, the value chain spotlighted its private brands and digital coupons as examples of those efforts.

On the private brand front, Dollar General reported that it sells more than 3,000 private label products across a portfolio that includes Clover Valley food and beverages, DG Health over-the-counter medications, TrueLiving and Smart & Simple paper and cleaning products, Heartland Farms pet food and treats and Studio Selection personal care products, among others. The retailer continues to add to those lines, with plans to roll out about 100 new private brand products ranging from honey mustard to apple cinnamon fruit and grain bars to eight flavors of ice cream. 

Also this month, Dollar General announced that it is now offering the Proudly baby care line at 3,600 stores in 47 states. The affordably priced line includes hypoallergenic, paraben-free and latex-free products that were co-created by a dermatologist and designed to protect and care for sensitive skin. Proudly diapers were developed with sustainability in mind as well, featuring chlorine-free fluff pulp from sustainably managed forests.

DG proudly line
DG kicked off 2025 with the launch of a new line of baby products with skin protection and sustainability in mind.

“As shoppers seek value and quality, we continually listen to customer feedback to identify opportunity gaps,” said Emily Taylor, EVP and chief merchandising officer. “With more than half of our customers’ baskets having at least one private brand item, we are proud to make significant investments in our private brands, bringing even more on-trend products and pantry staples to shelves.”

Dollar General is also executing its value proposition with more discounts. Last fall, the retailer added weekly deals on 2,000 or more products through digital coupons, cash back offers and instant saving, and continues to promote savings through direct mail, email and social media. The discounts come on top of Dollar General’s assortment that includes about 2,000 items priced at $1 or less.

As of August 2024, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,345 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

