Dollar General Doubles Down on Value

DG kicked off 2025 with the launch of a new line of baby products with skin protection and sustainability in mind.
“As shoppers seek value and quality, we continually listen to customer feedback to identify opportunity gaps,” said Emily Taylor, EVP and chief merchandising officer. “With more than half of our customers’ baskets having at least one private brand item, we are proud to make significant investments in our private brands, bringing even more on-trend products and pantry staples to shelves.”
Dollar General is also executing its value proposition with more discounts. Last fall, the retailer added weekly deals on 2,000 or more products through digital coupons, cash back offers and instant saving, and continues to promote savings through direct mail, email and social media. The discounts come on top of Dollar General’s assortment that includes about 2,000 items priced at $1 or less.
As of August 2024, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,345 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.