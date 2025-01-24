Dollar General Doubles Down on Value

Dollar General is upping its efforts to provide budget relief to shoppers, as food inflation remains elevated and certain products, including eggs, are going up in price. This week, the value chain spotlighted its private brands and digital coupons as examples of those efforts.

On the private brand front, Dollar General reported that it sells more than 3,000 private label products across a portfolio that includes Clover Valley food and beverages, DG Health over-the-counter medications, TrueLiving and Smart & Simple paper and cleaning products, Heartland Farms pet food and treats and Studio Selection personal care products, among others. The retailer continues to add to those lines, with plans to roll out about 100 new private brand products ranging from honey mustard to apple cinnamon fruit and grain bars to eight flavors of ice cream.

Also this month, Dollar General announced that it is now offering the Proudly baby care line at 3,600 stores in 47 states. The affordably priced line includes hypoallergenic, paraben-free and latex-free products that were co-created by a dermatologist and designed to protect and care for sensitive skin. Proudly diapers were developed with sustainability in mind as well, featuring chlorine-free fluff pulp from sustainably managed forests.