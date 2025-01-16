When Fast Food Is Good Food

Picadeli makes high-tech turnkey salad bars that alleviate spoilage and labor problems for retailers.
Turnkey Solutions
In-store salad bars are another “healthy” attraction, but they can strain labor resources and create freshness challenges. For some retailers, outside turnkey providers are the answer. Picadeli works with supermarkets to create branded, customized salad bars in existing spaces. The tech-savvy company uses mobile devices to track food safety and AI to monitor replenishment needs and other criteria.
“Traditional salad bars are disappearing because they’re operationally challenging,” notes Hellstrand. “This doesn’t mean they don’t work for consumers. Millions of people eat fast food because it’s accessible and cheap. We go into existing space in stores and institutions and sell all the food that goes into the bar. It uses existing labor and we take all cap ex risks, so anybody can run a salad bar.”
[RELATED: Picadeli Reveals Partnership With Digimarc]
Salad bars go well beyond lettuce. “We think of it as a ‘food bar,’” explains Hellstrand. “There are fresh vegetables. You get into pasta and grain salads, vegan proteins, chicken and turkey, seafood, eggs, cheeses, seafood, and great dressings that aren’t full of junk. Where else can you buy a $7, $8 salad you want to eat?” Picadeli’s food labels show calories and ingredients. Customers can click on a side panel for more nutritional details. The company is also working on QR codes for containers’ lids.
Picadeli makes food “to order” that day, catering to multiple demographics and regional preferences. “We’re not just catering to ‘salad people,’” insists Hellstrand. “Picadeli works well in the poorest and richest neighborhoods. People want good food, but there’s not enough of it.”
Salads are sold by the pound and cost “at least 50% less” than at some fast-casual establishments,” he adds. “We’re not paying real estate and can transition costs back to consumers.” Shoppers can further their savings via the Picadeli Perks loyalty program, while some of its retailer partners run proprietary promotions.
A Picadeli survey found that 53% of customers come to stores “specifically to buy Picadeli,” notes Hellstrand, adding that a total average basket is about $36. “So they’re buying other products in the store,” he points out. Salad bars are often a lunchtime destination.
Picadeli began in Sweden. Its high-tech salad bars are now in 137 U.S. locations, including several Albertsons banners, Coborn’s, Weis Markets, The Giant Co. and Kings. It hopes to be in 2,000 U.S. stores by 2030.
Hellstrand and other experts believe that healthier choices are part of the future for deli/prepared food departments. This doesn’t mean that traditional fried foods and other fast fare are disappearing, however. As Hellstrand notes of retailers, “They’re all realizing fried chicken might be a good category, but it’s not a solution for everyone.”