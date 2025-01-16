When Fast Food Is Good Food

The United States is a world leader in economics, military might and political influence. It also dominates fast-food consumption, with an annual expenditure of $160 billion, according to WorldPopulationView.com. Thirty-seven percent of U.S. residents eat fast food daily, contributing to obesity and other health issues. But while some consumers are dedicated fast-food fans, many want healthy prepared foods that are convenient, satisfying and affordably priced.

Not all supermarkets’ deli and prepared food departments are meeting these needs. While 56% of consumers want better-for-you options, just 26% are “very satisfied” with current offerings, notes FMI – The Food Industry Association. Many products are fried, battered or cream-based, as well as high in salt, fat and calories. On the bright side, Arlington, Va.-based FMI says that most shoppers view deli/prepared foods as a “good value” compared with quick-serve or fast-casual fare.

“Most grocers advertise ‘fresh’ as a pillar and a promise,” observes Patrik Hellstrand, CEO of Los Angeles-based high-tech salad bar provider Picadeli, “but when you look for convenience food for lunch, it’s anything but fresh. ... Millions of people eat it because it’s accessible and affordable.”

Filling the void for healthier options could be an opportunity to grow sales and profits in a category where margins can approach 50%, compared with 1% to 3% for other grocery segments.

“It’s about meeting shoppers’ needs,” says Rick Stein, FMI’s VP, fresh foods. “Retailers have an opportunity to increase assortments of nutritious, healthy options in foodservice/deli departments and better communicate product attributes.” He adds that lunch is showing the most growth for grocery foodservice, followed by dinner.

Shoppers’ reasons for seeking healthier foods vary, as do demographics. “There’s no one overarching demographic,” notes Krystal Register, VP, health and well-being at FMI, as well as a registered dietitian. “One household may shop for multiple health benefits at the same time. Consider a household with a vegetarian teen, a gluten-free celiac adult and an elderly diabetic, cooking and eating together.” Register adds that 76% of shoppers put “some effort” into choosing healthy options, with 27% expending “a lot” of effort into doing so.