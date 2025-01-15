Ready-Made Meals Resonating Among Shoppers: Report
In addition to prepared foods merchandised in the deli perimeter, shoppers seek out ready-made products from trusted brands, the report found. Kraft is the “most considered” brand for ready-made meals at 43%, followed by Campbell’s (41%) and Pillsbury (39%).
“Only 17% of Americans say they cook from scratch every day, and 27% do it once a month or less,” said Kenton Barello, VP at YouGov. “While cooking will surely remain popular for special occasions, it seems most American consumers want to limit the time they spend cooking to less than 30 minutes."
At the same time, more people are using different prep modes to get meals on the table faster. The research shows 34% of Americans cook with an air fryer at least once a week, while 79% use the stovetop at least weekly and 74% use the microwave on that same basis.