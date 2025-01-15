Ready-Made Meals Resonating Among Shoppers: Report

When it comes to at-home meals, U.S. consumers are on the fast track. New research from polling firm YouGov confirms that shoppers are seeking quick, convenient foods and methods of preparation.

While people continue to cook more at home due in large part to budget reasons, they don’t want to spend a lot of time getting meals together, as the pandemic-era habit of making sourdough bread from scratch seem to be over. According to YouGov’s survey, "America's Appetite for Convenience Cooking,” 60% of Americans prefer to spend less than 30 minutes cooking meals in the evening and more than a third (34%) use air fryers weekly.

Grocers with prepared foods and meal solutions will be heartened to hear that just about half (49%) of consumers buy ready-made meals monthly. Gen Z shoppers are more likely to purchase such offerings, at 52%, compared to 33% of Millennials, 28% of Gen X’ers and 28% of Baby Boomers.