Smaller Celebrations, Premium Snacks Among Top In-Store Bakery Trends

Research from Rich Products can help retailers shape their selections
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
In-Store Bakery Department Main Image
According to new research from Rich's, social gatherings are growing more intimate, while the desire for personal indulgence is spurring growth in premium snacking options.

While special occasions and celebrations remain a key driver of in-store bakery purchases, new research from Rich Products Corp.'s (Rich's) Strategic Insights team has found that gatherings are growing more intimate, while the desire for personal indulgence is spurring growth in premium snacking options. 

“Consumer behavior across the in-store bakery landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by changing celebration habits, a growing culture of self-indulgence, and demand for bold, unique flavors,” noted Amanda Buonopane, senior manager, strategic insights at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Rich Products. “At Rich’s, we keep a pulse on key macro trends, proprietary consumer insights and emerging food preferences to help in-store bakeries stay ahead of the curve. As smaller gatherings influence product sizes, and both indulgent and balanced snacking reshape bakery choices, businesses that embrace these shifts and innovate accordingly will be best positioned for sustained success in the long run.”

[RELATED: Disruptive Macro Trends the Food Industry Can’t Afford to Ignore]

Although consumers continue to enjoy celebrations and special moments, leading to strong demand for bakery items such as cakes, pastries and specialty desserts, the way people gather is shifting. While large-scale events are still important, an increasing number of consumers are holding smaller, more personal gatherings. This change is influencing product sizes, packaging and product offerings in the bakery department, with demand rising for smaller cakes, mini desserts and customizable treats that are more suitable for intimate celebrations.

As consumers deal with busy schedules, they’re increasingly opting for self-rewarding moments. This “treat myself” mindset is fueling demand for single-serve bakery items such as pastries, brownies and other handcrafted treats. In-store bakeries are filling this need by expanding their snack-sized product selection.

Snacking is moving beyond traditional choices, becoming a bigger part of consumers' daily routines. Rich’s proprietary research discovered that in the past year, 59% of consumers noted an increase in their snacking habits, with 50% indulging at least three to four times a day.

Rich’s research also found that consumers want bold, innovative flavors that elevate their snacking experiences, often inspired by social media trends. In fact, 74% of consumers said that they’ve been influenced to try a snack after seeing it online. From globally inspired ingredients to unique flavor combos like “swicy,” in-store bakeries are offering more items catering to adventurous palates. Seasonal and limited-edition flavors are also growing in popularity, causing shoppers to explore new tastes and textures every time they visit the in-store bakery.

Rich’s, also known as Rich Products Corp., is a family-owned food company that provides cakes, icings, pizzas, appetizers, specialty toppings and more for homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Its portfolio includes creative solutions created to help food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, and deli and prepared foods, among other areas.

