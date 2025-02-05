Smaller Celebrations, Premium Snacks Among Top In-Store Bakery Trends

As consumers deal with busy schedules, they’re increasingly opting for self-rewarding moments. This “treat myself” mindset is fueling demand for single-serve bakery items such as pastries, brownies and other handcrafted treats. In-store bakeries are filling this need by expanding their snack-sized product selection.

Snacking is moving beyond traditional choices, becoming a bigger part of consumers' daily routines. Rich’s proprietary research discovered that in the past year, 59% of consumers noted an increase in their snacking habits, with 50% indulging at least three to four times a day.

Rich’s research also found that consumers want bold, innovative flavors that elevate their snacking experiences, often inspired by social media trends. In fact, 74% of consumers said that they’ve been influenced to try a snack after seeing it online. From globally inspired ingredients to unique flavor combos like “swicy,” in-store bakeries are offering more items catering to adventurous palates. Seasonal and limited-edition flavors are also growing in popularity, causing shoppers to explore new tastes and textures every time they visit the in-store bakery.

Rich’s, also known as Rich Products Corp., is a family-owned food company that provides cakes, icings, pizzas, appetizers, specialty toppings and more for homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Its portfolio includes creative solutions created to help food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, and deli and prepared foods, among other areas.