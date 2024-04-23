Funfetti Ice Cream Cake

Iconic Pillsbury shelf-stable baking mix flavor now available in novel form
The first-ever Funfetti Ice Cream Cake is now available at grocery as part of Rich Products’ I Love Ice Cream Cakes portfolio. Made with birthday cake-flavored vanilla ice cream, classic Funfetti cake, whipped icing and colorful sprinkles, the 26-ounce Funfetti Ice Cream Cake serves up to nine people and retails for a suggested $19.99. As well as the Funfetti Ice Cream Cake, the partnership between Rich’s and Hometown Food Co., which holds exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury brand’s shelf-stable baking products, includes the first and only Funfetti in-store bakery products on the market, including the Funfetti Celebration Cake, the Funfetti Cheesecake, the Funfetti Cheesecake Single Slice, Funfetti Bettercreme Whipped Icing and Funfetti ½ Sheet Cake Layers.

 

