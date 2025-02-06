Winn-Dixie Gets Ready for Big Game, Mardi Gras

Ahead of the Big Game and Mardi Gras, Winn-Dixie is touting that sweet staple of Carnival season – king cake – with a selection of more than 50 varieties at its stores.

Winn-Dixie is highlighting regional food favorites at value prices, along with fun events, ahead of the Big Game, which is set to take place Feb. 9 in New Orleans, and Mardi Gras, which this year falls on March 4.

“For 100 years, we have proudly served our vibrant communities across the Southeast, and we celebrate the time-honored cultural traditions that make Louisiana truly unique,” said Jennifer Robertson, regional VP for Winn-Dixie. With many visitors in town for the game and Carnival season, Winn-Dixie is excited to continue offering classic New Orleans favorites with fresh ingredients and festive spirit to fuel the fun. This Carnival season, geaux big on flavor because — whether you're cheering for your team or catching a parade — nothing beats eating like a local.”

[RELATED: Super Bowl Is All About the Food for Gen Z and Millennials]

To satisfy game-day appetites, Winn-Dixie is offering a variety of party-ready foods with a Louisiana twist in its deli sections, including crispy double-breaded fried chicken, bone-in and boneless wings with a range of zesty sauces, and fresh mini muffulettas, a New Orleans perennial featuring layers of savory cured meats, flavorful cheeses and tangy olive salad.

The retailer is also serving up freshly boiled and seasoned crawfish, as well as offering live crawfish by the sack, in addition to local seasonings and fresh produce so shoppers can boil the crustaceans at home. The grocer collaborates with such longtime suppliers as Shane’s Crawfish to ensure that shoppers get the highest-quality product for the best prices. In fact, customers can check live and boiled crawfish pricing in The Crawfish App before arriving at the store. Plus, Winn-Dixie carries a wide array of beer, wine and spirits, as well as fresh ice to keep them cold throughout the game.