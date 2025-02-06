Winn-Dixie Gets Ready for Big Game, Mardi Gras
Additionally, Winn-Dixie is touting that sweet staple of Carnival season – king cake – with a selection of more than 50 varieties at its stores throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, the Alabama Gulf Coast and the Florida Panhandle. Baked fresh daily, the cakes include traditional cinnamon, along with such favorite fillings as cream cheese, strawberry and chocolate. The grocer also offers more innovative variations, among them its latest king cake flavors, Bon Temps, cookies ‘n cream and confetti. The grocer also offers king cake bites as a sweet treat for a Big Game watch party or parade route nosh.
What’s more, Winn-Dixie is hosting several free events at its local stores, at which community members and Big Game tourists alike can engage in seasonal revelry:
Big Game Weekend Parties with Pepsi: Winn-Dixie has joined forces with Pepsi to bring live music and fun games with prizes to stores near Caesars Superdome. Attendees can enjoy Pepsi samples and such local food favorites as king cake, barbecue, jambalaya and wings. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2-5 p.m. at the Uptown Winn-Dixie, located at 5400 Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans, and Sunday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mid-City Winn-Dixie, located at 401 North Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans.
King Cake-Decorating Events: These family-friendly parties will take place at select stores across the Gulf Coast.
Further, on Mardi Gras day, Winn-Dixie will ride in two parades in Louisiana: The grocer’s float will appear at the Krewe of Bogue Falaya in Covington and the Krewe of Argus in Metairie. Local stores will remain open during normal business hours on Mardi Gras.
