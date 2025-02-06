 Skip to main content

Winn-Dixie Gets Ready for Big Game, Mardi Gras

Grocer marks occasions with festive favorites, local parades and free events
Bridget Goldschmidt
Ahead of the Big Game and Mardi Gras, Winn-Dixie is touting that sweet staple of Carnival season – king cake – with a selection of more than 50 varieties at its stores.

Winn-Dixie is highlighting regional food favorites at value prices, along with fun events, ahead of the Big Game, which is set to take place Feb. 9 in New Orleans, and Mardi Gras, which this year falls on March 4. 

“For 100 years, we have proudly served our vibrant communities across the Southeast, and we celebrate the time-honored cultural traditions that make Louisiana truly unique,” said Jennifer Robertson, regional VP for Winn-Dixie. With many visitors in town for the game and Carnival season, Winn-Dixie is excited to continue offering classic New Orleans favorites with fresh ingredients and festive spirit to fuel the fun. This Carnival season, geaux big on flavor because — whether you're cheering for your team or catching a parade — nothing beats eating like a local.”

To satisfy game-day appetites, Winn-Dixie is offering a variety of party-ready foods with a Louisiana twist in its deli sections, including crispy double-breaded fried chicken, bone-in and boneless wings with a range of zesty sauces, and fresh mini muffulettas, a New Orleans perennial featuring layers of savory cured meats, flavorful cheeses and tangy olive salad.

The retailer is also serving up freshly boiled and seasoned crawfish, as well as offering live crawfish by the sack, in addition to local seasonings and fresh produce so shoppers can boil the crustaceans at home. The grocer collaborates with such longtime suppliers as Shane’s Crawfish to ensure that shoppers get the highest-quality product for the best prices. In fact, customers can check live and boiled crawfish pricing in The Crawfish App before arriving at the store. Plus, Winn-Dixie carries a wide array of beer, wine and spirits, as well as fresh ice to keep them cold throughout the game. 

Additionally, Winn-Dixie is touting that sweet staple of Carnival season – king cake – with a selection of more than 50 varieties at its stores throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, the Alabama Gulf Coast and the Florida Panhandle. Baked fresh daily, the cakes include traditional cinnamon, along with such favorite fillings as cream cheese, strawberry and chocolate. The grocer also offers more innovative variations, among them its latest king cake flavors, Bon Temps, cookies ‘n cream and confetti. The grocer also offers king cake bites as a sweet treat for a Big Game watch party or parade route nosh.

What’s more, Winn-Dixie is hosting several free events at its local stores, at which community members and Big Game tourists alike can engage in seasonal revelry:

  • Big Game Weekend Parties with Pepsi: Winn-Dixie has joined forces with Pepsi to bring live music and fun games with prizes to stores near Caesars Superdome. Attendees can enjoy Pepsi samples and such local food favorites as king cake, barbecue, jambalaya and wings. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2-5 p.m. at the Uptown Winn-Dixie, located at 5400 Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans, and Sunday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mid-City Winn-Dixie, located at 401 North Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans.

  • King Cake-Decorating Events: These family-friendly parties will take place at select stores across the Gulf Coast.

Further, on Mardi Gras day, Winn-Dixie will ride in two parades in Louisiana: The grocer’s float will appear at the Krewe of Bogue Falaya in Covington and the Krewe of Argus in Metairie. Local stores will remain open during normal business hours on Mardi Gras.

Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. and Harveys Supermarket and subsidiaries of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout the Southeast. 

