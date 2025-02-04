What Shoppers Look for in Frozen and Dairy Foods
NFRA research finds that health, promos and digital integration are driving purchase decisions
The report includes such insights as:
Health and Quality Spur Dairy Purchases
- Hormone- and antibiotic-free attributes are key, with 62% of respondents noting their importance when choosing dairy products. In contrast, only 47% stressed the importance of organic labeling.
- Health benefits like probiotics and high protein content were top motivators for trying new dairy products (33%), followed by discounts (29%) and personal recommendations (28%).
Promotions Spark Interest in Frozens
- Special offers, discounts or promotions were the top motivators (34%) for buying frozen foods, followed by curiosity about new flavors (28%) and recommendations (28%).
- Taste is still a key deciding factor, influencing frozen purchases across such categories as frozen vegetables, meats and snacks.
Consumer Behavior in Grocery Shopping
- When shopping in-store, almost half (48%) of consumers make their way directly to familiar sections, with 46% browsing the aisles for inspiration.
- Online grocery shoppers depend heavily on search functions (37%) and category browsing (36%), with 24% referring to past orders for convenience.
Recipe Exploration Drives New Product Trials
- More than half (52%) of consumers check out new recipes to add variety, often finding inspiration from online recipe websites (42%) and social media platforms (40%).
- Consumers said that they were interested in grocery stores enhancing meal inspiration with sections featuring ready-to-eat ideas (71%) and themed recipe displays (62%).
Generational Preferences
- Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to use apps or online resources when grocery shopping, while Baby Boomers prefer traditional navigation methods like store signage or printed recipes.
- Younger generations also place more value on innovative packaging and trending food attributes when deciding what to buy.
Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing Are Important
- Attributes such as eco-friendly packaging (58%) are increasingly important, reflecting rising consumer demand for sustainable food options.
“These findings underline the importance of health-conscious messaging, promotional campaigns, and meal-planning resources in driving consumer engagement in the frozen and refrigerated food categories,” NFRA said. “Retailers and manufacturers have opportunities to connect with shoppers through personalized marketing, technology-driven tools and enhanced in-store experiences.”
Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated food industry.