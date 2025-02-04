What Shoppers Look for in Frozen and Dairy Foods

According to new research from NFRA and Morning Consult, younger generations place more value on innovative packaging and trending food attributes when deciding what to buy.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has issued findings from its most recent consumer behavior study, which has uncovered shifts in how Americans shop for groceries. The research, conducted with Washington, D.C.-based business intelligence company Morning Consult, surveyed 2,200 U.S. adults and analyzed behaviors and purchase motivators.

“Convenience, inspiration and sustainability are shaping shopping behaviors, providing exciting opportunities for retailers and manufacturers to engage customers through personalized marketing, digital tools and innovative merchandising,” noted NFRA President and CEO Tricia Greyshock. “NFRA remains committed to delivering these insights to help drive growth in the frozen and refrigerated food industry.”

