What Shoppers Look for in Frozen and Dairy Foods

NFRA research finds that health, promos and digital integration are driving purchase decisions
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Young Couple Shopping for Frozen Foods Main Image
According to new research from NFRA and Morning Consult, younger generations place more value on innovative packaging and trending food attributes when deciding what to buy.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has issued findings from its most recent consumer behavior study, which has uncovered shifts in how Americans shop for groceries. The research, conducted with Washington, D.C.-based business intelligence company Morning Consult, surveyed 2,200 U.S. adults and analyzed behaviors and purchase motivators.

“Convenience, inspiration and sustainability are shaping shopping behaviors, providing exciting opportunities for retailers and manufacturers to engage customers through personalized marketing, digital tools and innovative merchandising,” noted NFRA President and CEO Tricia Greyshock. “NFRA remains committed to delivering these insights to help drive growth in the frozen and refrigerated food industry.”

The report includes such insights as:

Health and Quality Spur Dairy Purchases

  • Hormone- and antibiotic-free attributes are key, with 62% of respondents noting their importance when choosing dairy products. In contrast, only 47% stressed the importance of organic labeling.
  • Health benefits like probiotics and high protein content were top motivators for trying new dairy products (33%), followed by discounts (29%) and personal recommendations (28%).

Promotions Spark Interest in Frozens

  • Special offers, discounts or promotions were the top motivators (34%) for buying frozen foods, followed by curiosity about new flavors (28%) and recommendations (28%).
  • Taste is still a key deciding factor, influencing frozen purchases across such categories as frozen vegetables, meats and snacks.

Consumer Behavior in Grocery Shopping

  • When shopping in-store, almost half (48%) of consumers make their way directly to familiar sections, with 46% browsing the aisles for inspiration.
  • Online grocery shoppers depend heavily on search functions (37%) and category browsing (36%), with 24% referring to past orders for convenience.

Recipe Exploration Drives New Product Trials

  • More than half (52%) of consumers check out new recipes to add variety, often finding inspiration from online recipe websites (42%) and social media platforms (40%).
  • Consumers said that they were interested in grocery stores enhancing meal inspiration with sections featuring ready-to-eat ideas (71%) and themed recipe displays (62%).

Generational Preferences

  • Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to use apps or online resources when grocery shopping, while Baby Boomers prefer traditional navigation methods like store signage or printed recipes.
  • Younger generations also place more value on innovative packaging and trending food attributes when deciding what to buy.

Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing Are Important

  • Attributes such as eco-friendly packaging (58%) are increasingly important, reflecting rising consumer demand for sustainable food options.

“These findings underline the importance of health-conscious messaging, promotional campaigns, and meal-planning resources in driving consumer engagement in the frozen and refrigerated food categories,” NFRA said. “Retailers and manufacturers have opportunities to connect with shoppers through personalized marketing, technology-driven tools and enhanced in-store experiences.”

Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated food industry. 

