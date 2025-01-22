Why Today's Culture Is Right for High-Protein, Low-Sugar Yogurts

Shopper interest in low sugar offerings has fueled growth of Danone's Too Good yogurts.
Yogurt products can help consumers on these medicines balance weight loss and needed muscle mass. As such drugs are gaining in popularity, a parallel interest in high-protein foods and beverages is also propelling the expansion of protein-rich yogurts.
Acevedo pointed to several new and popular Danone yogurts that have performed well in this environment, such as the Oikos high-protein line, the Too Good low/zero sugar line and a drinkable yogurt that packs 23 grams of protein in a seven-oz. serving.
“We have technology that helps us compress the nutritional density in those drinks, and we continue to innovate,” he said, adding that Danone’s pipeline includes other new items that fit with changing consumption habits, such as a fruit-on-the-bottom Too Good yogurt. Complementing the portfolio, Danone also has focused on education, through the new nutrition information hub, partnerships with dietitians and health care professionals and other efforts.
Yogurt lends itself well to high-protein and low-sugar formulations, because is already a nutrient-dense food and contains good quality, complete proteins, according to Acevedo. It’s also a versatile product that is consumed across dayparts and occasions.
“Moving toward health and wellness is an overarching trend, as consumers are more mindful and a reading labels. Whether they stay on (GLP-1) drugs or not, consumers have a high affinity for yogurts and the products are becoming more versatile. People are substituting yogurt as an ingredient while they are cooking, for example, and new formats like drinks are making the category more accessible,” he explained. “It’s a fun category to be in, and I love the work we are doing to keep up with demand."