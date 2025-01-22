Why Today's Culture Is Right for High-Protein, Low-Sugar Yogurts

As trends point to continued demand for GLP-1 medications and protein-rich products – movements that are related yet not mutually exclusive – yogurt is one category poised for growth. Innova Market Insights reported in December that there has been a 2% uptick in yogurt and non-dairy yogurt launches over the past two years.

Innova highlighted Danone as a key player in the yogurt market over the past year, citing that company’s Oikos Pro and Light & Fit lines. The White Plains, N.Y.-based CPG continues to roll out products that align with weight loss prescriptions and evolving eating habits and, in December, introduced a dedicated nutrition hub that supports consumers on their weight less and management journey.

“We are definitely seeing acceleration in the category,” Rafael Acevedo, president of yogurt for Danone North America, told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview. “Gen Z is one of the demographics that has increased in household penetration in the category, and we are seeing more consumers moving into high protein and low sugar (products).”

The use of weight loss medications such as Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound and others are fueling demand for foods that are high in protein and low in sugar. Acevedo shared recent data showing that 14% of households have at least one member taking such prescriptions and noted, “We are seeing the impact of GLP-1’s in the category, especially in nutrient-dense products.”