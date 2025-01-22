 Skip to main content

Why Today's Culture Is Right for High-Protein, Low-Sugar Yogurts

Progressive Grocer talks to Danone North America’s yogurt president about opportunities across formats and dayparts
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Oikos drinkable
A 7-oz. bottle of Oikos yogurt with 23 grams of protein aligns with GLP-1 and high-protein diets.

As trends point to continued demand for GLP-1 medications and protein-rich products – movements that are related yet not mutually exclusive – yogurt is one category poised for growth. Innova Market Insights reported in December that there has been a 2% uptick in yogurt and non-dairy yogurt launches over the past two years. 

Innova highlighted Danone as a key player in the yogurt market over the past year, citing that company’s Oikos Pro and Light & Fit lines. The White Plains, N.Y.-based CPG continues to roll out products that align with weight loss prescriptions and evolving eating habits and, in December, introduced a dedicated nutrition hub that supports consumers on their weight less and management journey.

[RELATED: Do Weight Loss Drugs Lead to Grocery Sales Losses?]

“We are definitely seeing acceleration in the category,” Rafael Acevedo, president of yogurt for Danone North America, told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview. “Gen Z is one of the demographics that has increased in household penetration in the category, and we are seeing more consumers moving into high protein and low sugar (products).”

The use of weight loss medications such as Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound and others are fueling demand for foods that are high in protein and low in sugar. Acevedo shared recent data showing that 14% of households have at least one member taking such prescriptions and noted, “We are seeing the impact of GLP-1’s in the category, especially in nutrient-dense products.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Two Good yogurt
Shopper interest in low sugar offerings has fueled growth of Danone's Too Good yogurts.

Yogurt products can help consumers on these medicines balance weight loss and needed muscle mass. As such drugs are gaining in popularity, a parallel interest in high-protein foods and beverages is also propelling the expansion of protein-rich yogurts.

Acevedo pointed to several new and popular Danone yogurts that have performed well in this environment, such as the Oikos high-protein line, the Too Good low/zero sugar line and a drinkable yogurt that packs 23 grams of protein in a seven-oz. serving. 

“We have technology that helps us compress the nutritional density in those drinks, and we continue to innovate,” he said, adding that Danone’s pipeline includes other new items that fit with changing consumption habits, such as a fruit-on-the-bottom Too Good yogurt. Complementing the portfolio, Danone also has focused on education, through the new nutrition information hub, partnerships with dietitians and health care professionals and other efforts.

Yogurt lends itself well to high-protein and low-sugar formulations, because is already a nutrient-dense food and contains good quality, complete proteins, according to Acevedo. It’s also a versatile product that is consumed across dayparts and occasions.

“Moving toward health and wellness is an overarching trend, as consumers are more mindful and a reading labels. Whether they stay on (GLP-1) drugs or not, consumers have a high affinity for yogurts and the products are becoming more versatile. People are substituting yogurt as an ingredient while they are cooking, for example, and new formats like drinks are making the category more accessible,” he explained. “It’s a fun category to be in, and I love the work we are doing to keep up with demand."

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds