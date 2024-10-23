NFRA Convention 2024 Sees Record-Breaking Attendance
Event brings frozen and refrigerated food industry together
Among the highlights from this year’s convention were:
- Café NFRA: Serving as a networking and collaboration hub, Café NFRA provided a setting for attendees to connect and sample offerings from emerging and established brands.
- Industry Insights: Attendees heard from industry experts who provided valuable market and consumer insights and economic forecasts.
- Golden Penguin Awards: These honors recognized achievements in marketing and merchandising within the frozen and refrigerated food industry, spotlighting innovative strategies that have led to success.
- Frozen Food Hall of Fame: William Kitchens, retired partner at Arnall Golden Gregory LLP and former general counsel of NFRA, and H.V. “Skip” Shaw, retired president and CEO of NFRA, were inducted into the Frozen Food Hall of Fame. Established in 1990, the Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have benefited the industry through their dedication and hard work.
- Penguin Pitch Competition: Big Mozz was named NFRA’s 2024 Emerging Brand of the Year in the inaugural Penguin Pitch Contest. Additional recognition went to MingsBings for Most Unique Promotional Campaign, Lopaus Point for Creative Packaging and Wow Bao for Most Disruptive Product. Entries for the 2025 contest will be accepted starting in January.
- Annual Membership Meeting: At the 80th Annual Membership Luncheon, NFRA elected its association officers and members of the board of directors for 2024-25, with Southeastern Grocers’ Tracy Aquila named chairman of the board.
The 2025 NFRA Convention will be held at the Orlando World Center Marriott, in Orlando, Fla., Oct. 18-21, 2025. Registration opens March 1, 2025.
A nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry, NFRA sponsors national promotions and provides such consumer information as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.