NFRA Convention 2024 Sees Record-Breaking Attendance

Event brings frozen and refrigerated food industry together
Bridget Goldschmidt
Tricia Greyshock and NFRA24 Attendees Main Image
NFRA President and CEO Tricia Greyshock (second from right) interacted with attendees of the trade organization's 2024 convention, which took place Oct 5-8 in National Harbor, Md.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association’s (NFRA) recently concluded 2024 Convention has set new benchmarks for industry engagement and business opportunity. Held in National Harbor, Md., the Oct. 5-8 event hosted more than 1,700 frozen and refrigerated food industry professionals. 

“The 2024 NFRA Convention exceeded our expectations,” affirmed Tricia Greyshock, president and CEO of Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA and 2024 Top Woman in Grocery in the Senior-Level Executives category. “We set a new record for participation at this key industry event, including attendance from over 100 organizations that sent representatives for the first time. The high level of engagement we observed demonstrates the continued value our members, and the industry at large, place on in-person collaboration. This year’s convention provided an ideal setting for productive business meetings, informative presentations and important industry recognition that you can’t find anywhere else.” 

More than 6,500 business appointments took place during the convention, underscoring NFRA’s commitment to optimizing attendees’ time and productivity away from the office. The event provided a platform for 50-plus manufacturers and emerging brands to highlight the latest innovations in frozen and dairy at the Taste of Excellence opening reception.

Among the highlights from this year’s convention were:

  • Café NFRA: Serving as a networking and collaboration hub, Café NFRA provided a setting for attendees to connect and sample offerings from emerging and established brands.
  • Industry Insights: Attendees heard from industry experts who provided valuable market and consumer insights and economic forecasts.
  • Golden Penguin Awards: These honors recognized achievements in marketing and merchandising within the frozen and refrigerated food industry, spotlighting innovative strategies that have led to success.
  • Frozen Food Hall of Fame: William Kitchens, retired partner at Arnall Golden Gregory LLP and former general counsel of NFRA, and H.V. “Skip” Shaw, retired president and CEO of NFRA, were inducted into the Frozen Food Hall of Fame. Established in 1990, the Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have benefited the industry through their dedication and hard work.
  • Penguin Pitch Competition: Big Mozz was named NFRA’s 2024 Emerging Brand of the Year in the inaugural Penguin Pitch Contest. Additional recognition went to MingsBings for Most Unique Promotional Campaign, Lopaus Point for Creative Packaging and Wow Bao for Most Disruptive Product. Entries for the 2025 contest will be accepted starting in January.
  • Annual Membership Meeting: At the 80th Annual Membership Luncheon, NFRA elected its association officers and members of the board of directors for 2024-25, with Southeastern Grocers’ Tracy Aquila named chairman of the board.

The 2025 NFRA Convention will be held at the Orlando World Center Marriott, in Orlando, Fla., Oct. 18-21, 2025. Registration opens March 1, 2025.

A nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry, NFRA sponsors national promotions and provides such consumer information as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

