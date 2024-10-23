NFRA Convention 2024 Sees Record-Breaking Attendance

NFRA President and CEO Tricia Greyshock (second from right) interacted with attendees of the trade organization's 2024 convention, which took place Oct 5-8 in National Harbor, Md.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association’s (NFRA) recently concluded 2024 Convention has set new benchmarks for industry engagement and business opportunity. Held in National Harbor, Md., the Oct. 5-8 event hosted more than 1,700 frozen and refrigerated food industry professionals.

“The 2024 NFRA Convention exceeded our expectations,” affirmed Tricia Greyshock, president and CEO of Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA and 2024 Top Woman in Grocery in the Senior-Level Executives category. “We set a new record for participation at this key industry event, including attendance from over 100 organizations that sent representatives for the first time. The high level of engagement we observed demonstrates the continued value our members, and the industry at large, place on in-person collaboration. This year’s convention provided an ideal setting for productive business meetings, informative presentations and important industry recognition that you can’t find anywhere else.”

More than 6,500 business appointments took place during the convention, underscoring NFRA’s commitment to optimizing attendees’ time and productivity away from the office. The event provided a platform for 50-plus manufacturers and emerging brands to highlight the latest innovations in frozen and dairy at the Taste of Excellence opening reception.