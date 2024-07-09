What’s Churning in the Ice Cream Category?

Jeni's Spendid Ice Creams is getting in on the sweet-spicy flavor trend with a new collab.
That said, adventurous consumers are spooning more interesting varieties. In a new article on ice cream, The Hartman Group highlighted the “swicy” (sweet-spicy) trend evident in products like Spicy Peanut Butter Caramel, Aztec Chocolate and Vanilla Chai offerings from Marco Sweets & Spices. Another flavor-forward example is a Maple Cardamom Candied Pecan variety from Alec’s Ice Cream.
Limited-time flavors are another way to deliver on the quest for swicy flavor experimentation. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, for its part, has teamed up with Chinese food company Fly By Jing to create Spice Cream, a sweet and spicy flavor featuring Sichuan chili.
Other manufacturers are promoting their non-dairy ice creams as demand for alternatives continues to expand. Unilever’s Ben & Jerry's brand, for example, is embarking on a seven-city summer tour to promote its oat milk ice creams. Last fall, the ice cream maker transitioned nearly all of its non-dairy flavors to a new oat milk base.
Some ice cream brands are already looking ahead to winter. This week, Häagen-Dazs announced that it purchased a spot for a commercial to air during Super Bowl LIX in 2025, the first time in the company’s history that it is investing in the Big Game. "This is a momentous occasion for the brand and an iconic cultural moment that brings us together through food," said Rachel Jaiven, head of marketing at Häagen-Dazs. "We're proud to be a part of the Super Bowl for the first time and shine a new light on our indulgent and growing portfolio."