What’s Churning in the Ice Cream Category?

Grocers promoting ice cream at the pinnacle of summer and prepping for National Ice Cream Day on July 21 can optimize sales by leaning into some of the category’s top trends and manufacturers’ own campaigns. To be sure, ice cream remains a perennial consumer favorite: According to the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), U.S. ice cream makers produced more than 1.3 billion gallons of the frozen dessert last year.

[RELATED: Takeaways From 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show]

While consumption – perhaps not surprisingly – peaked during the comfort food-focused pandemic year of 2020, sales have remained steady. New data from 84.51°, the retail data science, insights, and media arm of The Kroger Co., shows that ice cream sales are up slightly less than 1% compared to the same period in 2023, led by gains in dollar sales per unit and per trip.

Inflation contributed to sales growth and has also led to some shifts in purchasing. 84.51° reports that pail containers experienced the most significant growth, with a 35% boost in dollar sales and a 38% increase in units. “The notable increase in sales of the pail size for the second year in a row suggests a continued shift towards buying in bulk, likely to save money,” the researchers concluded.

As for the scoop on what today’s ice cream buyers are looking for besides value, 84.51° found that the top three flavors in ice cream pails are the classic varieties of vanilla, chocolate and Neapolitan, in that order.