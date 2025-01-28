 Skip to main content

Retailers, Brands Make Big Plans for Big Game

Instacart, ALDI among companies announcing football-themed promos
Lynn Petrak
Drew Brees
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, teamed up with ALDI on a promo for the Big Game that will be held in New Orleans this year.

The match-up for the Big Game is set, now that the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles won their respective championships and will square off on Feb. 9. While the players prep for the game, advertisers, retailers and shoppers are also getting ready for the event that is expected to draw at least 100 million viewers.

Below is a recap of some of the programs and promotions that are kicking off this super seasonal merchandising period:

Instacart is screening its first-ever commercial to air during the Super Bowl game on FOX. The grocery tech company aired a teaser during the AFC and NFC championship games on Jan. 26. “Sporting events remain one of the few high-impact placement opportunities with large viewership. We recognize the power of sports in captivating audiences and driving brand awareness, and have doubled down on our sports marketing strategy to reach fans of sports like the NFL, F1, W/NBA, NHL, MLB, and the Paris Summer Olympics, among others,” the company explained in a media alert. 

ALDI announced lower prices on food, beverages and supplies for the annual gridiron pinnacle. The “Get a Quarterback” campaign features savings on snacks and appetizers for up to 25% off and features tips from former NFL quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany. Products included in the campaign will feature a “Get a Quarterback” shelf label in store. 

"No matter which team fans root for, we can all agree that food is the MVP of the Big Game,” said Dave Rinaldo, ALDI’s COO. “With the help of Drew and Brittany, we’re showing customers how to feed a crowd without sacrificing time, quality or their budgets. Year-round, shoppers can fill their carts for less through the many actions we take, from displaying products in the boxes they arrive in, to our quarter cart system. Now we’re taking savings even further by offering up to a quarter back on game day favorites.”

Brands and CPGs are hyping some of their ads, ahead of and during the Big Game. Sweet and salty snack brand Flipz, for example, created a “snack-time anthem” with cross-genre country singer Breland. “Breland’s ability to flip the script in the music world aligns with our vision to flip the script in the snacking world by offering fans the perfect sweet and salty snack combinations,” said Ahad Afridi, chief marketing officer at parent company pladis North America. 

Another example is Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, which dropped a 20-second teaser for their Big Game commercial featuring the famous Katz’s Deli in New York City with ties to the 1989 movie, “When Harry Met Sally”, starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan. 

Avocados from Mexico is launching an AI-driven experience that connects fans with the digital avatar of former NFL player and AFM partner Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski. Fans can get a personalized video call with Gronk on the Guacline and download his original buffalo “Gronkamole” recipe. 

New research from Advantage Solutions underscores the significance of this seasonal event, which is the fourth largest gathering holiday in the United States. According to the retail solutions agency’s Super Bowl consumer pulse survey, 76% of fans plan to spend up to $250 on game-day preparations and 67% maintain that inflation will not deter them this year. Merchandising matters, too: 85% of shoppers say they appreciate item pairings, like hot dogs and buns and chips and salsa, and 70% will look for private label items.

Instacart Big Game Commercial

