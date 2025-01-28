Retailers, Brands Make Big Plans for Big Game
Brands and CPGs are hyping some of their ads, ahead of and during the Big Game. Sweet and salty snack brand Flipz, for example, created a “snack-time anthem” with cross-genre country singer Breland. “Breland’s ability to flip the script in the music world aligns with our vision to flip the script in the snacking world by offering fans the perfect sweet and salty snack combinations,” said Ahad Afridi, chief marketing officer at parent company pladis North America.
Another example is Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, which dropped a 20-second teaser for their Big Game commercial featuring the famous Katz’s Deli in New York City with ties to the 1989 movie, “When Harry Met Sally”, starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.
Avocados from Mexico is launching an AI-driven experience that connects fans with the digital avatar of former NFL player and AFM partner Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski. Fans can get a personalized video call with Gronk on the Guacline and download his original buffalo “Gronkamole” recipe.
New research from Advantage Solutions underscores the significance of this seasonal event, which is the fourth largest gathering holiday in the United States. According to the retail solutions agency’s Super Bowl consumer pulse survey, 76% of fans plan to spend up to $250 on game-day preparations and 67% maintain that inflation will not deter them this year. Merchandising matters, too: 85% of shoppers say they appreciate item pairings, like hot dogs and buns and chips and salsa, and 70% will look for private label items.