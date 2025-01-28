Retailers, Brands Make Big Plans for Big Game

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, teamed up with ALDI on a promo for the Big Game that will be held in New Orleans this year.

The match-up for the Big Game is set, now that the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles won their respective championships and will square off on Feb. 9. While the players prep for the game, advertisers, retailers and shoppers are also getting ready for the event that is expected to draw at least 100 million viewers.

Below is a recap of some of the programs and promotions that are kicking off this super seasonal merchandising period:

Instacart is screening its first-ever commercial to air during the Super Bowl game on FOX. The grocery tech company aired a teaser during the AFC and NFC championship games on Jan. 26. “Sporting events remain one of the few high-impact placement opportunities with large viewership. We recognize the power of sports in captivating audiences and driving brand awareness, and have doubled down on our sports marketing strategy to reach fans of sports like the NFL, F1, W/NBA, NHL, MLB, and the Paris Summer Olympics, among others,” the company explained in a media alert.

ALDI announced lower prices on food, beverages and supplies for the annual gridiron pinnacle. The “Get a Quarterback” campaign features savings on snacks and appetizers for up to 25% off and features tips from former NFL quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany. Products included in the campaign will feature a “Get a Quarterback” shelf label in store.

"No matter which team fans root for, we can all agree that food is the MVP of the Big Game,” said Dave Rinaldo, ALDI’s COO. “With the help of Drew and Brittany, we’re showing customers how to feed a crowd without sacrificing time, quality or their budgets. Year-round, shoppers can fill their carts for less through the many actions we take, from displaying products in the boxes they arrive in, to our quarter cart system. Now we’re taking savings even further by offering up to a quarter back on game day favorites.”