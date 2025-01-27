Save A Lot Introduces Golden Sweepstakes
“We’re thrilled to kick off the New Year with our golden sweepstakes, offering our shoppers weekly opportunities to win a $250 gift card through our loyalty app,” noted Katie Kobus, Save A Lot’s VP of marketing. “We know how important value is to our shoppers, which is why our loyalty program helps them find the best deals and promotions all year round.”
No purchase is necessary and the sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents (excluding Rhode Island) who are 18 years of age or older and live in the contiguous United States. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
The largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has about 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024.