Save A Lot Introduces Golden Sweepstakes

Weekly drawings for $250 gift cards will take place for app users through March
Over the next six weeks through March 9, three Golden Sweepstakes winners per week will receive a $250 Save A Lot gift card.

Discount grocery chain Save A Lot has launched a national Golden Sweepstakes through its loyalty app, Save A Lot Rewards. Over the next six weeks through March 9, three winners per week will receive a $250 Save A Lot gift card. To enter, shoppers can download the Save A Lot Rewards app and register, and then clip the reward for the sweepstakes. Official rules for the sweepstakes are available online

Last October, Save A Lot introduced its first-ever Save A Lot Rewards loyalty program, which offers points or “dots” for shoppers to redeem for rewards at more than 650 participating Save A Lot locations. The app also offers exclusive coupons and deals. In the last half of 2024, Rewards users saved more than $500,000 by using the app at checkout.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the New Year with our golden sweepstakes, offering our shoppers weekly opportunities to win a $250 gift card through our loyalty app,” noted Katie Kobus, Save A Lot’s VP of marketing. “We know how important value is to our shoppers, which is why our loyalty program helps them find the best deals and promotions all year round.”

No purchase is necessary and the sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents (excluding Rhode Island) who are 18 years of age or older and live in the contiguous United States. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

The largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, Save A Lot has about 750 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its Best Independent Grocers of 2024

