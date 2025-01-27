Save A Lot Introduces Golden Sweepstakes

Over the next six weeks through March 9, three Golden Sweepstakes winners per week will receive a $250 Save A Lot gift card.

Discount grocery chain Save A Lot has launched a national Golden Sweepstakes through its loyalty app, Save A Lot Rewards. Over the next six weeks through March 9, three winners per week will receive a $250 Save A Lot gift card. To enter, shoppers can download the Save A Lot Rewards app and register, and then clip the reward for the sweepstakes. Official rules for the sweepstakes are available online.

Last October, Save A Lot introduced its first-ever Save A Lot Rewards loyalty program, which offers points or “dots” for shoppers to redeem for rewards at more than 650 participating Save A Lot locations. The app also offers exclusive coupons and deals. In the last half of 2024, Rewards users saved more than $500,000 by using the app at checkout.

