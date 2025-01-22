 Skip to main content

Mollie Stone’s Markets Launches ‘Mollie’s Rewards’ Program

Offering aims to elevate shopping experience for loyal customers
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Mollie Stone's Rewards Main Image
Mollie Stone's Markets' new loyalty program, Mollie's Rewards, offers customers up to 3% back in rewards dollars based on monthly purchases.

Mollie Stone’s Markets, the family-owned and -operated San Francisco Bay Area independent, has introduced a loyalty program, Mollie’s Rewards to provide customers with exclusive rewards and benefits. The program, which is free to join, offers customers up to 3% back in rewards dollars based on monthly purchases. Rewards are issued as paper store certificates twice annually, in January and July to the address on file. By signing up, customers can earn points on every purchase, redeem exclusive discounts and access personalized offers tailored to their shopping habits. 

“At Mollie Stone’s, we’re always looking for ways to show appreciation for our customers,” noted Mike Stone, owner of Mill Valley, Calif.-based Mollie Stone’s Markets. “Mollie’s Rewards is our latest way of saying thank you to all customers who choose to shop with us.”  

The program builds on the independent’s mission of “Making a difference in people’s lives through food” by giving back to the communities that have supported them for more than 38 years in nine locations across the Bay Area.  

Customers can sign up at no charge online by clicking the “Sign Up Here” button. They then enter their phone number on the pin pad when prompted at checkout.  The program has a three-tier system for earning rewards points based on monthly spend, up to 3% back: Gold: 1% monthly spend of $0-299.99; Platinum: 2% monthly spend of $300-499.99; and Diamond: 3% monthly spend of $500-plus. Members are responsible for keeping up-to-date information for when the paper store certificates mentioned above are mailed out. Perks of the program include saving on lunch by buying nine and getting the 10th free on sandwiches, soups, salad bar, and more. 

To celebrate the launch, Mollie Stone’s is offering new members an instant $20 signup bonus for a limited time. That amount will automatically get deducted from their next shop following signup on all orders of more than $20.

