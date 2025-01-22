Mollie Stone’s Markets Launches ‘Mollie’s Rewards’ Program

The program builds on the independent’s mission of “Making a difference in people’s lives through food” by giving back to the communities that have supported them for more than 38 years in nine locations across the Bay Area.

[RELATED: Mollie Stone’s Markets Marks 38 Years in Business]

Customers can sign up at no charge online by clicking the “Sign Up Here” button. They then enter their phone number on the pin pad when prompted at checkout. The program has a three-tier system for earning rewards points based on monthly spend, up to 3% back: Gold: 1% monthly spend of $0-299.99; Platinum: 2% monthly spend of $300-499.99; and Diamond: 3% monthly spend of $500-plus. Members are responsible for keeping up-to-date information for when the paper store certificates mentioned above are mailed out. Perks of the program include saving on lunch by buying nine and getting the 10th free on sandwiches, soups, salad bar, and more.

To celebrate the launch, Mollie Stone’s is offering new members an instant $20 signup bonus for a limited time. That amount will automatically get deducted from their next shop following signup on all orders of more than $20.