Roberts Company Boosts Loyalty at Corner Market, Grocery Depot
“We’re thrilled to have connected Roberts Company Inc. with the Upside team to help grow Roberts’ customer base and capture untapped market share,” said Tye Anthony, AWG’s chief of merchandising. “At AWG, our mission is to provide our member retailers all the tools, products and services they need to compete favorably in all markets served. Upside is a key partner in helping Roberts achieve those goals.”
Upside also noted that this partnership is timely given the rise of the “uncommitted customer,” a key trend identified in its "2024 Consumer Spend Report." These shoppers, who are not loyal to any particular brand, represent a growing opportunity for retailers to capture incremental visits and spending.
"As consumer behaviors evolve, we’re proud to offer a solution that helps grocers attract new and lapsed customers profitably. By joining early, Roberts Company Inc., is positioned to capitalize on a first-mover advantage, driving even more incremental profit as consumers earn cash back with every transaction,” said Tyler Renaghan, VP of grocery for Washington, D.C.-based Upside.
Kansas City, Kan.-based AWG serves 1,100 member companies and more than 3,500 locations throughout 33 states from nine wholesale divisions. Consolidated sales for AWG in 2023 were $12.4 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies that provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, health and beauty care, general merchandise, pharmaceutical products, specialty foods, and natural and organic products.