Roberts Company Boosts Loyalty at Corner Market, Grocery Depot

Thanks to a partnership with Upside, Corner Market will drive more incremental profit as consumers earn cash back with every transaction.

Tech company Upside has partnered with Roberts Company Inc., a grocery chain operating Corner Market and Grocery Depot locations in the Jackson/Hattiesburg area of Mississippi. This collaboration builds on Upside’s ongoing efforts to support Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. (AWG) members like Roberts Company.

Upside is a marketplace that connects consumers with brick-and-mortar retailers through personalized offers via its app and partner apps. Upside works with nearly 100,000 U.S. grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores nationwide, helping them reach new shoppers and convert them into regular customers.

“We are committed to delivering exceptional service, and Upside’s work to drive more customers to our Corner Market and Grocery Depot stores means we’ll be able to provide that service to more people. In this highly competitive market, our partnership with Upside is helping to make our stores the easy choice for the customers we know and the ones we don’t,” said Price Mabry, Roberts Company VP of sales and marketing.

Last year, Upside partnered with AWG, the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler serving independently owned supermarkets, to unlock new profit opportunities for AWG members.