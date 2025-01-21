Grocery Store With Putting Green Opens in Augusta
When the Augusta area was affected by Hurricane Helene that tore through the region last fall, FreshTake worked with a local food bank to help nearby residents hit by the storm. This week, a day after the opening, a rare winter storm was predicted for Augusta. “Our doors are open and our shelves are full. Stop by FreshTake grocery and stock up on everything you need to prepare for the winter weather,” the retailer assured customers in a social media post.
CEO Jackson Mitchell is a fourth-generation grocer. His family operates the Albertville, Ala.-based Mitchell Grocery Corp. and he runs five Little Giant Farmers Market stores in the Atlanta area.
FreshTake is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Following the Jan. 20 soft opening, the grocer is planning a grand opening celebration for Jan, 30, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and special community events.