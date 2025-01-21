 Skip to main content

Grocery Store With Putting Green Opens in Augusta

FreshTake Grocery, run by a 4th-generation operator, holds grand opening in Georgia
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak
Jackson Mitchell
FreshTake Grocery in Augusta, Ga., which boasts an onsite bar, smokehouse, coffee shop and varied array of groceries and essentials, is operated by fourth-generation grocer Jackson Mitchell.

The much-anticipated FreshTake Grocery in Augusta, Ga. is now open. After a Fall 2023 groundbreaking, the unique independent store teed off its business on Jan. 20.

Located in a former Whole Foods Market space at 2907 Washington Road, the 42,000-square-foot store reflects its home city known for hosting the annual Master’s Tournament. An onsite putting green has gotten a lot of local buzz, as has the beer and wine bar named Jackson’s and wide assortment of take-home and prepared food offerings, such as BBQ fare from a Smokehouse counter. Other features include a full-service butcher counter, fresh seafood counter with complimentary steaming, pharmacy, floral department and the Icebox Beer Cave, a chilled space featuring a wide variety of domestic and craft beers. The site even includes an outdoor fire pit near the five-hole putting green.

“We are beyond excited to officially welcome the Augusta community to FreshTake,” said Jackson Mitchell, owner and CEO. “This store represents my vision of what grocery shopping should be: a blend of convenience, quality, and community. We’ve designed every detail of FreshTake to make shopping an experience customers look forward to, and I couldn’t think of a better place to launch this concept than here in Augusta.”

When the Augusta area was affected by Hurricane Helene that tore through the region last fall, FreshTake worked with a local food bank to help nearby residents hit by the storm. This week, a day after the opening, a rare winter storm was predicted for Augusta. “Our doors are open and our shelves are full. Stop by FreshTake grocery and stock up on everything you need to prepare for the winter weather,” the retailer assured customers in a social media post.

CEO Jackson Mitchell is a fourth-generation grocer. His family operates the Albertville, Ala.-based Mitchell Grocery Corp. and he runs five Little Giant Farmers Market stores in the Atlanta area.

FreshTake is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Following the Jan. 20 soft opening, the grocer is planning a grand opening celebration for Jan, 30, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and special community events. 

