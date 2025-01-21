Hy-Vee Converts Restaurants Back to Market Grille Concept
“We designed the new menus to offer a wider variety of choices for families, individuals and breakfast groups at an affordable price,” said Tina Potthoff, SVP of communications.
Market Grille locations will be open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. for breakfast and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for lunch and dinner. Weekend hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast, with a special brunch buffet offered at select locations. In addition to dine-in service, shoppers can order items for carry-out and third-party delivery.
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has more than 75,000 employees and is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.