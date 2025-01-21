 Skip to main content

Hy-Vee Converts Restaurants Back to Market Grille Concept

Nearly 80 locations with Wahlburgers switch to store-brand restaurant with updated menus
Lynn Petrak
Hy-Vee restaurant
Hy-Vee announced that all of its restaurants will operate under the Market Grille name.

Hy-Vee is changing up its foodservice program, transitioning back to the Market Grille concept in all of its locations with in-store restaurants. The move marks a return to the retailer’s own dining brand following a multi-year partnership with the Wahlburgers chain

According to Iowa-based Hy-Vee, the 79 Wahlburgers restaurants currently co-located in stores will revert to Market Grille sites. At the end of the conversion process, the regional grocer will operate 221 Market Grille and Market Grille Express locations across its footprint. The retailer also emphasized that there will be no staffing changes and that stores will continue to carry Wahlburgers retail products, including fresh burger patties.

As Market Grille comes back to more stores, the eatery will feature a new menu. A new breakfast menu – with hashbrown potatoes also making a return – launches on Feb. 4, to be followed by an enhanced lunch and dinner menu rolled out later that month. 

“We designed the new menus to offer a wider variety of choices for families, individuals and breakfast groups at an affordable price,” said Tina Potthoff, SVP of communications.

Market Grille locations will be open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. for breakfast and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for lunch and dinner. Weekend hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast, with a special brunch buffet offered at select locations. In addition to dine-in service, shoppers can order items for carry-out and third-party delivery.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has more than 75,000 employees and is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

