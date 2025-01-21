Hy-Vee Converts Restaurants Back to Market Grille Concept

Hy-Vee announced that all of its restaurants will operate under the Market Grille name.

Hy-Vee is changing up its foodservice program, transitioning back to the Market Grille concept in all of its locations with in-store restaurants. The move marks a return to the retailer’s own dining brand following a multi-year partnership with the Wahlburgers chain.

According to Iowa-based Hy-Vee, the 79 Wahlburgers restaurants currently co-located in stores will revert to Market Grille sites. At the end of the conversion process, the regional grocer will operate 221 Market Grille and Market Grille Express locations across its footprint. The retailer also emphasized that there will be no staffing changes and that stores will continue to carry Wahlburgers retail products, including fresh burger patties.

As Market Grille comes back to more stores, the eatery will feature a new menu. A new breakfast menu – with hashbrown potatoes also making a return – launches on Feb. 4, to be followed by an enhanced lunch and dinner menu rolled out later that month.