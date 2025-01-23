Heritage Grocers to Hold 1st Annual Candelaria Tamale Celebration

Heritage Grocers Group is hosting tamale classes and radio remotes at select Cardenas and El Rancho stores, where customers can also win gift cards.

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, is gearing up to hold its first annual Candelaria Tamale Celebration at the company’s Cardenas Markets and El Rancho Supermercado banners.

For many Latinos, the holiday season ends with El Día de la Candelaria on Feb. 2. Leading up to the celebration is Three Kings Day on Jan. 6, when a special Rosca de Reyes cake is served. According to custom, whoever receives a slice of cake containing a baby Jesus figurine is responsible for hosting a tamale party on Candelaria.

Now through Feb. 2, Cardenas and El Rancho customers can enter social media giveaways through the banners’ Instagram profiles and on-air promotions for the chance to win a $100 gift card for their own Candelaria tamale celebrations. Further, HGG will host tamale classes and radio remotes at select stores, where customers can also win gift cards.

