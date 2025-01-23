 Skip to main content

Heritage Grocers to Hold 1st Annual Candelaria Tamale Celebration

Event features giveaways, cooking classes and more
Heritage Grocers Group is hosting tamale classes and radio remotes at select Cardenas and El Rancho stores, where customers can also win gift cards.

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, is gearing up to hold its first annual Candelaria Tamale Celebration at the company’s Cardenas Markets and El Rancho Supermercado banners. 

For many Latinos, the holiday season ends with El Día de la Candelaria on Feb. 2. Leading up to the celebration is Three Kings Day on Jan. 6, when a special Rosca de Reyes cake is served. According to custom, whoever receives a slice of cake containing a baby Jesus figurine is responsible for hosting a tamale party on Candelaria.

Now through Feb. 2, Cardenas and El Rancho customers can enter social media giveaways through the banners’ Instagram profiles and on-air promotions for the chance to win a $100 gift card for their own Candelaria tamale celebrations. Further, HGG will host tamale classes and radio remotes at select stores, where customers can also win gift cards.

“Biting into a slice of rosca on Dia de Reyes is an adventure that comes with great rewards for some and big responsibilities for others,” said Adam Salgado, HGG’s chief marketing officer. “We know that finding the muñequito [figurine] means you must host a tamale party on Feb. 2. We also know that many conveniently forget about this obligation. But HGG is here to help remind our customers, and whether they plan to make tamales at home, attend a tamale class or prefer the convenience of buying them pre-prepared, we are dedicated to helping honor this festive tradition through our fresh offerings and fun activities.” 

For more information regarding Heritage Grocers Group’s first annual Candelaria Tamale Celebration and a schedule of events, customers can visit https://www.cardenasmarkets.com/candelaria/ and https://elranchoinc.com/candelaria/.

Based in Ontario, Calif., HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

