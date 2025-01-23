Heritage Grocers to Hold 1st Annual Candelaria Tamale Celebration
“Biting into a slice of rosca on Dia de Reyes is an adventure that comes with great rewards for some and big responsibilities for others,” said Adam Salgado, HGG’s chief marketing officer. “We know that finding the muñequito [figurine] means you must host a tamale party on Feb. 2. We also know that many conveniently forget about this obligation. But HGG is here to help remind our customers, and whether they plan to make tamales at home, attend a tamale class or prefer the convenience of buying them pre-prepared, we are dedicated to helping honor this festive tradition through our fresh offerings and fun activities.”
For more information regarding Heritage Grocers Group’s first annual Candelaria Tamale Celebration and a schedule of events, customers can visit https://www.cardenasmarkets.com/candelaria/ and https://elranchoinc.com/candelaria/.
Based in Ontario, Calif., HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.