76th Consumer Expenditures Study: Meet the 2025 Shopper

Grocery Purchases Down, With Dairy and Produce Dominating Monthly Shops

One in three shoppers say that they purchased fewer groceries in 2024, with most naming high prices as the reason (lack of spending money came in at No. 2). Compared with last year, more shoppers cite a decrease in the number of meals they’re eating and weight loss medications as reasons for buying less. At the same time, a growing number of shoppers admit that they’re eating more snacks and meal replacement products, taking away from grocery spending.

Like last year, dairy tops the list of edible categories that consumers purchased most often at grocery stores in the past month, including milk, eggs and cheese, although fresh produce is tied for the No. 1 spot.

Bread/bakery items, salty snacks and fresh meat/seafood also remain top-shopped categories. Purchases of cereal, soda/pop, pet food, energy drinks and meal kits all declined slightly versus the prior year.

Among different age groups, Millennials are more likely to have purchased organic foods and baby food/formula (no surprise, since this is the generation most likely to be currently parenting young children), while Gen Zers are less likely to have purchased fresh produce, fresh meat/seafood, salty snacks, confectionery, coffee, shelf-stable grains and canned vegetables/fruits.

In the nonedible segment, paper products, laundry detergent and personal care products remain the most purchased categories. Interestingly, Millennials overindex in purchasing the following categories: beauty products, pet supplies, personal care products, books/magazines and office supplies. Additionally, Midwestern shoppers are more likely to have purchased prescription medication at supermarkets in the past month.

Compared with last year, 5% more shoppers say that they’ve maintained their purchase habits despite rising prices and inflation. This is another indication that consumers are begrudgingly getting more used to sticker shock. Still, seven in 10 have made adjustments, with more than 30% – and more females – either buying fewer impulse items, buying items at a reduced price or on clearance, or buying more store-brand products. Females are also more likely to buy less fresh meat and seafood and fewer fresh produce items to save money.

More than half of shoppers say that they purchase store brands sometimes or often, and most do so to lower their grocery bills. About 60% estimate that their purchase frequency of store brands is the same as a year ago, with Millennials and Gen X slightly trailing Boomers on these purchases. Meanwhile, 17% of shoppers purchase store brands because they feel that these products are actually superior to their name-brand equivalents.

At least half of shoppers say that they’re purchasing more private label dairy, canned vegetables/fruits and paper products. Compared with last year, significantly fewer are turning to private label bread/bakery items and household products, while more are opting for private label baby food and formula.