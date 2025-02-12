Leverage Lessons From COVID-19 to Navigate Risks Within Trump’s Tariffs

President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on imports from some of America’s major trading partners has caused uncertainty for U.S. consumers, with groceries facing significant risks. While this poses a number of challenges, Mintel has identified several strategies to help mitigate the situation by tapping into learnings from the lack of clarity created during the COVID-19 years.

U.S. grocery shoppers are already tired of high food and drink prices, and things could possibly get worse. This would pose a challenge for U.S. grocery retailers, as 76% of U.S. consumers believe grocers could do more to lower prices. If the proposed tariffs become a reality, there could be impacts previously seen from COVID-19, such as upheaval in global supply chains and surging costs for businesses and consumers. Grocery retailers will need to justify any price increases while maintaining an agile approach to their supply chains as they navigate the latest policy changes.

[RELATED: Exclusive - Making Sense of the Volatile Tariff Situation]

The persistent impact of inflation on grocery prices has been a significant concern for U.S. consumers. Mintel research shows six in 10 U.S. consumers say that they have consistently felt affected by higher grocery prices from March 2021 to January 2025. Any additional price hikes – no matter the cause – will be unwelcome by U.S. consumers, who are worn down from years of enduring a higher cost of living, especially higher food and drink prices.

Prioritize Transparency During an Uncertain Time

During the COVID-19 pandemic, transparent communication emerged as a critical strategy for the food and drink industry. Brands should adopt a similar strategy now by preparing transparent and compassionate communication regarding the reasons for any consumer-facing price increases. Clear communication is important to avoid drawing the ire of U.S. consumers, who are weary of having to adjust to new disruptions.