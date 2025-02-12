Grocery Inflation Remains Frustratingly Elevated

There may be a new Administration in the White House, but the inflation refrain was familiar in January. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that overall inflation rose 0.5% in January following a 0.4% bump in December.

Costs for energy, shelter and fuel went up, as did food. The CPI for food at home rose 0.5% last month, outpacing the 0.2% creep for food away from home.

Egg prices – which have garnered a lot of attention due to supply issues – contributed to higher grocery inflation. The index for eggs surged 15.2% in January alone, a trend that has caused some retailers to limit egg purchases in their stores.

Shoppers paid more for products in other categories, too. The government reported that the CPI for meats, poultry, fish and eggs, collectively, rose 1.9% and the index for nonalcoholic beverages in what’s become known as Dry January went up 0.9%. The cost of dairy and related products and “other” food at home edged up 0.3% during that time span.

On the flip side, the CPI for fruits and vegetables dipped 0.5% last month. The cereals and bakery category experienced a 0.4% decline.