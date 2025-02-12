Grocery Inflation Remains Frustratingly Elevated
Looking at trends through a wider lens, grocery inflation was up 1.9% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis in the opening month of the calendar year. Categories with the biggest yearly rates were meats, poultry fish and eggs (6.1%) and non-alcoholic beverages (2.2%).
The results underscore the stickiness of inflation that has defined much of the past few years. “The CPI numbers released today represent a worrying spike in prices in several specific categories and once again demonstrate that inflation continues to be difficult to fully tame,” said Andy Harig, VP, tax, trade, sustainability and policy development at FMI - The Food Industry Association.
He continued, “Looking ahead, supply chain challenges could put additional upward pressure on food prices in the near term. The impact of wildfires out West, cold weather in the Midwest, and the ongoing avian flu outbreak bear keeping an eye on in the months to come. It also remains to be seen whether and how potential tariffs may affect the price of food and household goods going forward.”