Retailers Are Limiting Egg Purchases
When asked by Progressive Grocer about its plans and protocols related to egg purchases, a Kroger Co. spokesperson confirmed that some divisions are restricting egg purchases to two dozen per customer per trip.
Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board, addressed the supply situation in a recent episode of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery podcast. “We've been dealing with this on and off since 2015, which is the first time it really showed up in the U.S. in commercial poultry farms,” she explained. “And we've learned a lot of really hard lessons, and we've invested, our farmers have invested a huge amount, but over the last few years, the virus has evolved and changed.”
Metz said the industry is investing millions of dollars to improve biosecurity to mitigate the spread of HPAI. For example, farmers are installing laser light systems to thwart wild birds landing on their property.
She also underscored the demand for eggs, even in light of the supply and pricing outlook. “We are approaching a 22-week, year-over-year record high consumption and demand levels for eggs. We're seeing that even at an elevated price, consumers are still seeing a huge amount of value in eggs as a protein and the nutrition it provides,” Metz reported.