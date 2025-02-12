CVS Q4 Tops Street; Revenue Up 4.2%

As of Dec. 31, 2024, CVS had more than 9,000 retail pharmacy locations.

CVS Health Corp. reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenue even as ongoing cost pressure in its insurance business took a toll on earnings.

Net income fell to $1.64 billion, or $1.30 a share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.05 billion, or $1.58 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share fell to $1.19 from $2.12 but were ahead of analysts’ estimates of $0.91.

Total revenue rose 4.2% to $97.71 billion, beating estimates of $97.09 billion.

By division, revenue in the pharmacy and consumer-wellness unit rose 7.5% to $33.51 billion, with the increase primarily driven a more favorable pharmacy drug mix and increased prescription volume. Prescriptions filled rose 3.3%.

Health services revenue declined 4.3% to $47.02 billion. It was the fourth consecutive quarter of declines.