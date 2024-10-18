CVS Appoints David Joyner New President, CEO

David Joyner has taken over the top spot at CVS Health Corp., effective Oct. 17. Joyner replaces Karen Lynch, who the company said stepped down from her position in agreement with its board of directors.

In addition to Joyner taking over as president and CEO, current Chairman of the Board Roger Farah will now become the board’s executive chairman. Joyner, who has 37 years of health care and pharmacy benefit management experience, most recently served as EVP, CVS Health, and president, CVS Caremark.

“The board believes this is the right time to make a change, and we are confident that David is the right person to lead our company for the benefit of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, patients, and shareholders,” said Farah. “CVS Health is responsible for improving health for millions of people across the U.S., and our integrated businesses work together to deliver on our purpose and mission every day.”

Continued Farah: “To build on our position of strength, we believe David and his deep understanding of our integrated business can help us more directly address the challenges our industry faces, more rapidly advance the operational improvements our company requires, and fully realize the value we can uniquely create.”