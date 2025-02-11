EXCLUSIVE: Making Sense of the Volatile Tariff Situation

Below are some of those experts’ thoughts on the global trade outlook.

Andy Harig, VP, tax, trade, sustainability and policy development for FMI - The Food Industry Association: “FMI has been in touch with incoming administration officials as well as Congressional offices to discuss the impact that tariffs will have on both our member companies as well as their customers. We are consistently encouraging our retailer, wholesaler and supplier members to evaluate their supply chains, identify alternative suppliers where possible, and remain nimble as this remains a fluid situation. For non-perishable items, it is possible to build-up inventories to hedge against the impact of tariffs, but for perishable items this is not possible, so it is very much a waiting game. We’re also urging our members to be patient and thoughtful in their approach and not chase after every news story or social media posting.

"The U.S. food system is highly integrated with our North American neighbors and the broader global economy. We do not anticipate broad product shortages, although there may be additional challenges associated with sourcing. It’s also important to keep in mind that tariff increases will not result in a one-to-one price increase. Depending on the level of processing of CPG goods, the overall impact of tariffs may be a fraction of the cost of the final product due to other domestically sourced inputs.”

Anshuman Jaiswal, VP of operations at Nextuple, an omnichannel order management advisory and tech firm, on current challenges amid uncertainty: “It is indeed hard but you should anticipate retaliatory tariffs from parties involved. It could be long-drawn battle before negotiations settle. Companies will start look outside of Mexico to do near shoring for Chinese goods. Most importantly, the tariffs will get reflected in the prices in the near to medium term. U.S. companies dependent on Canadian or Mexican goods and vice versa should strongly consider diversifying supply bases, rethink near shoring, actively engage with robust alternate supplier portfolio.

“Start the initiatives — medium to long term — to diversify sourcing alternatives. While this can take time, at least have alternative suppliers in mind who can be activated — start doing the outreach and create an active portfolio of alternative suppliers. Revisit contracts to ensure there is flexibility to change terms and cancel the contract if needed, figure what costs to absorb and how to pass on costs strategically to consumers and invest in supply chain and inventory visibility solutions.”