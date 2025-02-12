Walmart to Lay Off 431 Corporate Staff in New Jersey

"We are making these changes to put key capabilities together, encouraging speed and shared understanding," Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, wrote in last week's memo viewed by Reuters. "Through this review process, we have eliminated some roles as we streamline how we work, and will also be exiting our office in Charlotte, North Carolina.”

Walmart hopes to entice some corporate employees to work at its recently opened Bentonville headquarters. The company based the design of its new Home Office on its associates' input to "live better." Amenities of the 350-acre campus include the Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness facility, Little Squiggles Children’s Enrichment Center and a AC Hotel by Marriott. In addition, the headquarters features 7 miles of walking and biking paths, a centrally located food hall and a host of street front retail shops.

Meanwhile, at the store level, Walmart is increasing pay for top-performing market managers. These associates can now make between $420,000 and $620,000 per year with full bonuses.

The retailer’s market managers oversee multiple stores within a region. Their annual base pay is also being increased to $160,000 per year, up from $130,000, and the maximum base pay they can make will stay at $260,000.

