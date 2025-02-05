 Skip to main content

CVS Partners With Duquesne University to Address Pharmacist Shortage

Collaboration removes financial barriers to higher ed and supports talent pipeline for future pharmacists
CVS' Tuition Advantage Program will support students on their path to pharmacy and help ensure patients continue to have convenient and local access to pharmacy care.

CVS Pharmacy, a CVS Health company, has teamed up with Pittsburgh’s Duquesne University to introduce a new education support program as part of their efforts to help address the national pharmacist shortage, especially in underrepresented areas, remove barriers to obtaining higher education and provide resources for affordable professional advancement.

Through the Tuition Advantage program, CVS Pharmacy colleagues will have the opportunity to pursue a Doctor of Pharmacy degree through Duquesne’s online pharmacy curriculum at a reduced student cost.

CVS Pharmacy colleagues who are enrolled in Duquesne University’s pharmacy school, are selected for the Tuition Advantage Program and start their careers as pharmacists with CVS Pharmacy in select locations will have the opportunity to receive a scholarship that covers 50% of their tuition throughout the four-year program. The Tuition Advantage Program for CVS Pharmacy colleagues can be combined with two existing CVS Health tuition reimbursement programs — Enterprise Tuition Assistance and PharmD Tuition Assistance — throughout the four-year program. 

Historically, access to an Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) accredited program, time commitments, and lack of financial and employment support have acted as barriers that disproportionally affect under-resourced or remote communities. The collaboration will help CVS Pharmacy employees earn their degrees through a flexible online program that allows them to balance career, education and life commitments.

“Community pharmacists are among the most trusted health professionals. In fact, most consumers (88%) say pharmacists are the most accessible and frequently visited health care provider. To continue to meet patients’ needs in the communities we serve, it’s crucial that we support students who are interested in community pharmacy as a career,” said Len Shankman, EVP and president, pharmacy and consumer wellness, CVS Health. “We believe that innovative tuition-support programs, such as the Tuition Advantage Program we’ve created with Duquesne University, will support students on their path to pharmacy and help ensure patients continue to have convenient and local access to pharmacy care.” 

CVS Pharmacy employees who meet all prerequisite academic requirements can apply for the program, with courses expected to launch in fall 2025. 

Meanwhile, Walgreens is looking back on the progress it has made in its own efforts to alleviate the pharmacist shortage. Since the launch of the Walgreens Deans Advisory Council last year, the partnership with 17 pharmacy school deans has helped launch the Walgreens Student Loan 401(k) Match Program, enhance the Walgreens Pharmacy Educational Assistance Program and expand Walgreens’ residency program.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has 300,000-plus colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens is No. 6 on The PG 100.

