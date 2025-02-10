Kroger Laying Off Corporate Employees, Albertsons Downsizes Safeway Workforce

Kroger layoffs reportedly occurred the week of Feb. 3, and included staff working at its downtown Cincinnati headquarters.

Kroger is cutting about 200 employees across three office sites at its Cincinnati headquarters, according to a Cincinnati Business Courier report.

A Kroger spokesperson provided Drug Store News with the following statement, “As we continue delivering fresh, affordable food to our customers, we are focusing on key priority areas that support our go-to-market strategy. As part of this prioritization work, we announced team restructures and a small number of eliminated roles to improve efficiency.”

The layoffs reportedly occurred the week of Feb. 3, and included staff working at its downtown Cincinnati headquarters, together with the 84.51° data compilation and analysis unit, and technology and digital team, per the report.

According to the report, the layoffs were unrelated to Kroger's failed merger with Albertsons last year.