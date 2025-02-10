 Skip to main content

Weee! Hires Former Amazon Leader as Company Adviser

Jeff Wilke brings expertise in e-comm, supply chain, technology and operational excellence to ethnic e-grocer
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Jeff Wilke
Jeff Wilke

Asian e-grocer Weee! Inc. has appointed Jeff Wilke as company advisor. 

Wilke, known for his transformative leadership as the former CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, brings decades of experience scaling customer-focused businesses. 

His expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, technology and operational excellence aligns with Weee!'s vision of delivering curated cultural food experiences to communities nationwide. 

"I'm excited to join Weee! as an advisor," said Wilke. "Weee! has created a unique platform that celebrates diverse cultures through food, offering customers authentic products they can't find elsewhere. I look forward to contributing to the company's next phase of growth as it scales to meet the needs of its expanding customer base."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Wilke joins Weee! at a pivotal time as the company continues to expand nationwide. The ethnic e-grocer delivers more than 15,000 locally sourced, hard-to-find and affordable goods from around the globe directly to customers. According to the company, Weee! continues to redefine online grocery shopping and food delivery by leveraging social e-commerce and proprietary forecasting technology. 

"We are incredibly honored to welcome Jeff Wilke to Weee! as an advisor," noted Larry Liu, founder and CEO of Fremont, Calif.-based Weee! "Jeff's leadership at Amazon transformed how customers shop online, and his strategic insights will be invaluable as we scale our operations, expand our product offerings and enhance the customer experience."

Wilke joined Amazon in 1999 and retired in the first quarter of 2021. Wilke was seen as a potential successor to then Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. In a memo to employees posted by Amazon, Bezos praised Wilke.

“Since Jeff joined the company, I have been lucky enough to have him as my tutor. I've learned so much from him, and I'm not the only one. He's been an incredible teacher to all of us,” Bezos wrote. “That form of leadership is so leveraged. When you see us taking care of customers, you can thank Jeff for it. And there's this important point: In tough moments and good ones, he's been just plain fun to work with. Never underestimate the importance of that. It makes a difference.”

Since its inception in 2015, Weee! has received more than $800 million in funding. In November 2024, the company joined forces with Topsort, an artificial intelligence and auction-based retail media infrastructure company, to enhance the e-grocer’s retail media infrastructure.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Is C&S Acquiring Winn-Dixie Stores from ALDI?

Sources say divestiture plan has been in the works in recent weeks
Winn-Dixie Store Teaser

Winn-Dixie, Harveys Banners Acquired by Consortium of Private Investors

Anthony Hucker will take helm as chair, CEO and president
Winn-Dixie Miami Teaser

Target Is Latest Retailer Rolling Back Its DEI Initiatives

Move follows last week’s decision by Costco to uphold similar practices
Target Portland

1st Don Don Donki Store Opens in Hawaii

Offshoot of Don Quijote banner to carry an array of Japanese foods, prepared meals and everyday essentials
Don Q storefront

Stater Bros. Rolls Out Afresh in All Produce Departments

Solution aims to boost profitability, ordering and inventory capabilities, lower food waste
Stater Bros. Colton, CA Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds