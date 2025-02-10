Weee! Hires Former Amazon Leader as Company Adviser

Wilke joins Weee! at a pivotal time as the company continues to expand nationwide. The ethnic e-grocer delivers more than 15,000 locally sourced, hard-to-find and affordable goods from around the globe directly to customers. According to the company, Weee! continues to redefine online grocery shopping and food delivery by leveraging social e-commerce and proprietary forecasting technology.

"We are incredibly honored to welcome Jeff Wilke to Weee! as an advisor," noted Larry Liu, founder and CEO of Fremont, Calif.-based Weee! "Jeff's leadership at Amazon transformed how customers shop online, and his strategic insights will be invaluable as we scale our operations, expand our product offerings and enhance the customer experience."

Wilke joined Amazon in 1999 and retired in the first quarter of 2021. Wilke was seen as a potential successor to then Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. In a memo to employees posted by Amazon, Bezos praised Wilke.

“Since Jeff joined the company, I have been lucky enough to have him as my tutor. I've learned so much from him, and I'm not the only one. He's been an incredible teacher to all of us,” Bezos wrote. “That form of leadership is so leveraged. When you see us taking care of customers, you can thank Jeff for it. And there's this important point: In tough moments and good ones, he's been just plain fun to work with. Never underestimate the importance of that. It makes a difference.”

Since its inception in 2015, Weee! has received more than $800 million in funding. In November 2024, the company joined forces with Topsort, an artificial intelligence and auction-based retail media infrastructure company, to enhance the e-grocer’s retail media infrastructure.