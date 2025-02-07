 Skip to main content

Gopuff Introduces Group Ordering Feature

GoGroup debuts in time for Big Game
Members of the Gopuff FAM subscription program now have exclusive early access to the quick-commerce platform's new GoGroup group ordering feature, with a wider rollout to all customers planned for the near future.

As Americans across the country settle in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles square off in this year’s highly anticipated Big Game on Feb. 9, quick-commerce platform Gopuff has launched a highly requested group ordering feature, GoGroup. With GoGroup, several people can easily add items to a shared cart, and then have everything delivered in one order in as fast as 15 minutes, resulting in no more missed moments, last-minute store trips or forgotten items.

As of today, members of the Gopuff FAM subscription program have exclusive early access to GoGroup, with a wider rollout to all customers planned for the near future. 

The way the offering works is as follows: 

  1. Start a Group Order: Users click the GoGroup button on the top right-hand side of the Gopuff homepage and enter a group order name.
  2. Invite Friends: They share the order via QR code or link, enabling others to join instantly.
  3. Build the Cart: Collaborators accept the group invitation and start adding what they want to the cart. GoGroup will automatically set all collaborators’ addresses to the owner’s address, making sure that they see only the items available at that local micro-fulfillment center.
  4. Place The Order: The group owner can see the full order, organized by each person’s additions, add coupons or discount code(s), and check out when the order is complete. After the order has been placed, the group owner can also share a link to the order status page with collaborators. Owners will be charged for the full order.

“No more back-and-forth texts, last-minute requests or forgotten items — GoGroup makes coordinating group orders simple, fast, and stress-free,” noted Philadelphia-based GoPuff.

Founded in 2013, Gopuff leverages proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to offer speed, reliability and affordability to customers across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 96 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

