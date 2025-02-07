Gopuff Introduces Group Ordering Feature

Members of the Gopuff FAM subscription program now have exclusive early access to the quick-commerce platform's new GoGroup group ordering feature, with a wider rollout to all customers planned for the near future.

As Americans across the country settle in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles square off in this year’s highly anticipated Big Game on Feb. 9, quick-commerce platform Gopuff has launched a highly requested group ordering feature, GoGroup. With GoGroup, several people can easily add items to a shared cart, and then have everything delivered in one order in as fast as 15 minutes, resulting in no more missed moments, last-minute store trips or forgotten items.

As of today, members of the Gopuff FAM subscription program have exclusive early access to GoGroup, with a wider rollout to all customers planned for the near future.

