Gopuff Introduces Group Ordering Feature
GoGroup debuts in time for Big Game
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
The way the offering works is as follows:
- Start a Group Order: Users click the GoGroup button on the top right-hand side of the Gopuff homepage and enter a group order name.
- Invite Friends: They share the order via QR code or link, enabling others to join instantly.
- Build the Cart: Collaborators accept the group invitation and start adding what they want to the cart. GoGroup will automatically set all collaborators’ addresses to the owner’s address, making sure that they see only the items available at that local micro-fulfillment center.
- Place The Order: The group owner can see the full order, organized by each person’s additions, add coupons or discount code(s), and check out when the order is complete. After the order has been placed, the group owner can also share a link to the order status page with collaborators. Owners will be charged for the full order.
“No more back-and-forth texts, last-minute requests or forgotten items — GoGroup makes coordinating group orders simple, fast, and stress-free,” noted Philadelphia-based GoPuff.
Founded in 2013, Gopuff leverages proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to offer speed, reliability and affordability to customers across the United States and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 96 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.