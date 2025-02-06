DoorDash Supports SNAP/EBT Payments at More Grocers

The expansion of SNAP/EBT payment capabilities on DoorDash at these retailers brings SNAP-eligible consumers nationwide greater access to on-demand grocery delivery. Ninety-three percent of monthly active consumers on DoorDash have access to at least one store accepting SNAP on the platform. Without this capability, one in eight SNAP recipients on DoorDash would skip making some of their grocery purchases entirely, consumers told the company, which published the results of a poll of these recipients in a recent report.

To make online grocery delivery even more affordable, DoorDash also recently rolled out a new one-year discounted DashPass plan for SNAP/EBT recipients. Eligible consumers who enroll in the plan get one year of DashPass benefits – such as $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders, exclusive offers and more – for just $4.99 per month.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative, which comprises 45 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners, is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s, a company that currently operates more than 240 clubs and 186 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states, is No. 30 on The PG 100. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.