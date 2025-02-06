 Skip to main content

DoorDash Supports SNAP/EBT Payments at More Grocers

Wakefern banners, Southeastern Grocers and BJ’s now partnering with company
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
DoorDash New Retailer Partners Main Image
The expansion of SNAP/EBT payment capabilities on DoorDash at Wakefern, Southeastern Grocers and BJ's Wholesale Club brings SNAP-eligible consumers nationwide greater access to on-demand grocery delivery.

Local commerce platform DoorDash is enabling additional grocers to accept SNAP/EBT payments on the DoorDash Marketplace, among them Wakefern Food Corp.’s ShopRite, The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Fairway Market and Gourmet Garage bannersSoutheastern Grocers’ Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores; and BJ’s Wholesale Club. These latest partners join several other food retailers that offer SNAP/EBT payment capabilities via DoorDash, including Albertsons, ALDI, Safeway, Sheetz and Walgreens. DoorDash brings more online grocery delivery options to the approximately 1.8 million consumers who’ve added their SNAP/EBT cards to DoorDash. 

“Since launching support for SNAP/EBT payments in 2023, our network of stores that accept SNAP/EBT online payments on the DoorDash Marketplace has grown to over 15,000 across the United States,” noted Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “We’re proud to offer online grocery delivery to SNAP beneficiaries, helping them access fresh, affordable food regardless of their circumstances – whether they face time constraints, limited transportation or mobility challenges. The addition of SNAP/EBT payments to these partners on DoorDash underscores our ongoing commitment to breaking down barriers to food access nationwide.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The expansion of SNAP/EBT payment capabilities on DoorDash at these retailers brings SNAP-eligible consumers nationwide greater access to on-demand grocery delivery. Ninety-three percent of monthly active consumers on DoorDash have access to at least one store accepting SNAP on the platform. Without this capability, one in eight SNAP recipients on DoorDash would skip making some of their grocery purchases entirely, consumers told the company, which published the results of a poll of these recipients in a recent report

To make online grocery delivery even more affordable, DoorDash also recently rolled out a new one-year discounted DashPass plan for SNAP/EBT recipients. Eligible consumers who enroll in the plan get one year of DashPass benefits – such as $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders, exclusive offers and more – for just $4.99 per month. 

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative, which comprises 45 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners, is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s, a company that currently operates more than 240 clubs and 186 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states, is No. 30 on The PG 100. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

1st Don Don Donki Store Opens in Hawaii

Offshoot of Don Quijote banner to carry an array of Japanese foods, prepared meals and everyday essentials
Don Q storefront

Natural Grocers Readies New Location in Texas

Retailer’s Waco store will be 25th in the Lone Star State
Natural Grocers Simplifying High-Quality Product Sourcing RangeMe ECRM

Kroger Forms New Agreement With Express Scripts

Move boosts access to convenient care for Express Scripts customers
Kroger Pharmacy East Lansing MI Teaser

Ollie’s Transitions to New Leadership

Eric van der Valk officially takes over CEO role
Ollie's CEO

Kroger Precision Marketing Now Offering Incremental Sales Measurement

Marketing director explains latest capability for advertisers using The Trade Desk
Kroger Precision Marketing Brian Spencer Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds