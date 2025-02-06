 Skip to main content

Sam’s Club Leader to Give Keynote at GroceryTech 2025

SVP Todd Garner to share the technological trends and consumer behaviors that will define grocery retail by 2030
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
GroceryTech

Sam’s Club SVP and Chief Product Officer Todd Garner will kick off GroceryTech 2025 with a keynote presentation entitled “Grocery 2030 – The Future of Retail Innovation.”

Scheduled to take place June 10-12 in Dallas, GroceryTech is Progressive Grocer’s annual innovation event for grocery retail executives who are seeking new solutions to accelerate tech-enabled growth in every corner of their business.  

During his keynote on June 10, Garner will share with attendees the technological trends and consumer behaviors that will define grocery retail by 2030. He will offer in-depth insights into such innovations as autonomous stores, real-time inventory systems and hyper-personalized shopping experiences, showing attendees how to position their businesses for success in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.  

Garner possesses more than 20 years of experience across product, strategy, operations and innovation. In his current role as SVP and chief product officer at Walmart-owned Sam's Club, he is focused on creating solutions that deliver value and convenience to both club members and associates. Prior to his current role, he was VP of in-club product at Sam’s Club, in which capacity he delivered elevated associate and member club experiences to include inventory intelligence, frictionless exit and omni fulfillment. 

The Sam's Club leader has also worked in global strategy and retail operations at Starbucks and has advised retail, financial and industrial companies as a consultant with Bain & Co. Additionally, Garner served as a captain in the United States Air Force.

With the theme of "Creating Connections," GroceryTech 2025 will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including retailers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth. 

Last year's event included execs from such influential national retailers as Walmart and Albertsons Cos., while leaders from regional and independent grocers, including Big Y and Erewhon, also left their mark on driving forward-thinking solutions. 

Register today for this year's event to discover all of the game-changing tech and insights shaping the future of grocery retail.

Register for GroceryTech
GroceryTech 2024

