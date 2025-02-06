Sam’s Club Leader to Give Keynote at GroceryTech 2025

Garner possesses more than 20 years of experience across product, strategy, operations and innovation. In his current role as SVP and chief product officer at Walmart-owned Sam's Club, he is focused on creating solutions that deliver value and convenience to both club members and associates. Prior to his current role, he was VP of in-club product at Sam’s Club, in which capacity he delivered elevated associate and member club experiences to include inventory intelligence, frictionless exit and omni fulfillment.

The Sam's Club leader has also worked in global strategy and retail operations at Starbucks and has advised retail, financial and industrial companies as a consultant with Bain & Co. Additionally, Garner served as a captain in the United States Air Force.

With the theme of "Creating Connections," GroceryTech 2025 will feature diverse programming and unique networking opportunities, uniting industry players – including retailers and solution providers – to foster innovation and growth.

Last year's event included execs from such influential national retailers as Walmart and Albertsons Cos., while leaders from regional and independent grocers, including Big Y and Erewhon, also left their mark on driving forward-thinking solutions.

