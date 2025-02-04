Anti-Obesity Drugs’ Impact on Food Retail

Dietitians can help people who are considering GLP-1 drugs, assist individuals taking them who may have side effects, and guide individuals on weight maintenance after they’ve stopped taking the medication.

With a 700% increase in prescriptions for GLP-1 medications used for weight loss between 2019 and 2023 and the market anticipated to grow to $150 billion by 2030, food retailers are seeking ways to capitalize on the trend. Although a new study released by Cornell University and Numerator shows that GLP-1 users reduce grocery spending by 6% to 9%, the data also shows that they’re shifting spending habits away from sweets and snack products to the produce, yogurt and protein categories.

A Growing Appetite

Despite the high cost of GLP-1 medications – more than $1,000 monthly – and side effects, their effectiveness at producing weight loss is driving demand. While an estimated 6% of U.S. adults are currently using GLP-1 drugs for weight loss, surveys show that more than 30% of Americans are interested in trying them. Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical manufacturer of Ozempic, reports that 25,000 Americans a week are signing up to take Wegovy, the first FDA-approved GLP-1 injection for the treatment of obesity.

How They Work

Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) is a naturally occurring hormone produced in the small intestine that triggers the release of insulin in response to eating. Insulin is an essential hormone that allows the body to use the food you eat for energy. As insulin increases, glucagon hormone production decreases, and as a result, food stays in the stomach longer, effectively slowing down digestion and creating the feeling of fullness, or satiety. When it takes longer to digest food, less glucose goes into the bloodstream, so blood sugar doesn’t spike as easily. In addition to reducing hunger signals and taste perception, GLP-1 drugs also minimize food cravings and impulses regarding such addictive substances as alcohol and tobacco.