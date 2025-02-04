Anti-Obesity Drugs’ Impact on Food Retail
Nutritional Concerns
Although GLP-1 drugs get a lot of buzz for their benefits, a large percentage – 50%-75% – of people who try the medications stop using them within a year, due to side effects that can range from mild to severe. While many of the gastrointestinal disturbances, such as nausea, diarrhea and constipation, resolve within a few months, the biggest complaint of GLP-1 users is rebound weight gain when medication use is stopped. Although losing weight rather effortlessly by taking a weekly injection is appealing over the alternatives of diet and exercise, without attention to adequate nutrition, many GLP-1 users inadvertently lose muscle (lean body mass) and experience nutrient deficiencies that create other health issues.
When it comes to improving health, GLP-1 drugs aren’t a risk-free panacea. According to Sarah Marjoram, MS, RDN, a dietitian who specializes in food as medicine, “When it comes to improving health, seeking the advice of a registered dietitian is the way to get personalized nutrition guidance and support in making lifestyle behavior changes that are the key to long-term and healthy weight management.” Dietitians can help people who are considering GLP-1 drugs, assist individuals taking them who may have side effects, and guide individuals on weight maintenance after they’ve stopped taking the medication.
Food Industry Reaction
Among CPG companies, Conagra and Nestlé are seeking market share by marketing products to GLP-1 shoppers. Using food labels to call attention to specific nutrients such as high protein and high fiber is a smart tactic that grocers should take note of by highlighting options throughout the store, especially in perimeter departments. Ready-prepared, portion-controlled meals and convenient snacks featuring fresh, better-for-you ingredients (lean meat, beans, seafood, produce, eggs, yogurt and smoothies) can appeal to a wide variety of health-conscious shoppers.
Whether it’s offering nutrition services that complement the prescriptions sold in the pharmacy or employing nutrition expertise in boosting your marketing credibility and media outreach, now, more than ever, is the time for grocers to call on registered dietitian experts.