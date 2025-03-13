 Skip to main content

The Grocer's Guide to Holiday Entertaining

Hybrid meal solutions, creative cross-merchandising, and strategic planning around major and mini holidays can lift sales and meet shopper demands
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Entertaining
In between traditional occasions are micro-holidays and special events for shoppers to celebrate and for retailers to help them do that.

Although market headwinds are still swirling around overhead, spring is in the air and, with it, the next celebratory season. Grocers and brands are gearing up for Easter and Passover in April and then picking up the pace for Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day and the Fourth of July.

In between those traditional dates, of course, there are other reasons for shoppers to celebrate and for retailers to help them do that. Micro-holidays and special events like International Women’s Day, March Madness basketball, Pi Day, St. Patrick’s Day and Cinco de Mayo can be promoted, too. 

“Micro-holidays are big right now,” agrees Sally Lyons Wyatt, global EVP and chief advisor, consumer goods and foodservice insights, at Chicago-based Circana. “Because of these micro-holidays, there is a real opportunity for retailers and brands to partner to bring surprise and delight to consumers.”

Based on the entire holiday schedule, this is a busy time for in-store teams and corporate planning staff. While grocers execute their plans for the spring holidays, they’re also starting to prepare for the back half of the calendar year, which includes the major entertaining occasions of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve and Day.

“We start holiday promotions and seasonal product planning well in advance. Our goal is to have any new seasonal or holiday items ready to showcase at key seasonal shows for the large grocery distributors that our customers may buy items like this from. In January and early February 2025, we were showcasing seasonal items that grocery customers will start selling in summer 2025. Those new seasonal items were developed by Twang in 2024,” reports Teresa Penn, director of marketing for Twang, a San Antonio-based manufacturer of flavored salts, sugars, and spice seasonings. “Twang also wants to make sure our big grocery customers see any new seasonal or holiday merchandisers we have in time to be able to have them in stores in times for their key holiday shopping periods.”

Such plans often pay off, as holidays remain big basket builders for retailers. The Washington, D.C.-based National Retail Federation (NRF) reports that 81% of consumers in the United States celebrated Easter in 2024 and expected to spend $22.4 billion on the observance this year. The holidays that stretch from October to early January are also reason for careful planning and collaboration: According to Circana, even in an inflationary environment, consumers planned to spend 2% more during the 2024 holiday season.

Target Xmas
Target engages in thoughtful cross-merchandising.

Spring Ahead

To help customers prepare for the impending holidays, including Easter and other popular gathering times in spring and early summer, grocers offer solutions across the store, ranging from limited-time products with a seasonal motif to full menus available in the prepared food areas and delis.

As shoppers balance their holiday needs with their desire for convenience, the perimeter has become a destination for entertaining. “When it comes to preparing holiday meals, grocery store fresh foods departments — including the meat, seafood, produce, in-store bakery and foodservice departments — play a critical role in attracting consumers and are top of mind for shoppers due to the variety of offerings,” notes Rick Stein, VP, fresh foods at Arlington, Va.-based FMI — The Food Industry Association. “Interestingly, 54% of shoppers tell us they are preparing more hybrid meals at home, which include some scratch and some semi- and fully prepared items.”

He notes that consumers are looking for more options as they get ready to party. “We’re seeing more hybrid meals around the holidays, which is an opportunity for food retailers to be solutions centers for shoppers, offering main courses along with prepared side dishes and even breads and desserts that help round out the meal,” says Stein. “The key is leveraging in-store cross-merchandising and digital marketing on grocery store apps and websites to provide shoppers with the holiday meal solution —  from meal inspiration to planning and, finally, execution.”

Grocers of all sizes and scales are increasingly offering full meals and hybrid solutions. The Kroger Co. and Whole Foods Market, for instance, typically provide bundles for different party sizes, like celebrations for two, four, eight or more. Options include dinner meals as well as brunch offerings for Easter and Mother’s Day.

"Whole Foods Market strives to be the go-to destination for effortless holiday entertaining, offering chef-crafted meal solutions, high-quality ingredients, and a strong focus on local and seasonal offerings," a Whole Foods spokesperson tells Progressive Grocer.

Meanwhile, in the center store and checkout areas, shoppers can pick up ingredients, supplies and gifts for spring holidays. Although limited-time products are hardly new, seasonal items continue to roll out across categories ahead of every major holiday, and even some minor ones.

“We’re also seeing some grocers redefine the term ‘holiday,’” observes Andrew Reitman, EVP, national brand confections at Nassau Candy, in Hicksville, N.Y. “It’s really the perception that something is around for a limited time, or something that’s special and exciting. Another way to look at smaller holidays in Q1 is with a ‘what’s new’ section. Here, grocers can use the section to test out newer items in a smaller scale and, if they do well, can then bring them in as a full-time item.” 

As grocers are in the thick of promoting spring and early summer holidays right now, they are mindful of consumer attitudes in a still-uncertain economic climate. "Grocers have been leaning more into event-based promotions in the past year, so there is added pressure internally to get customers thinking about what food they will need for Easter. No store wants to be the one to run out of the most important Easter food: eggs,” notes Dr. Thomas Weinandy, senior research Economist at Upside, a digital marketplace for brick-and-mortar grocers

He projects that this spring staple will remain in many baskets. "If families are accustomed to dying  eggs for Easter, I expect they will still spend $3 to $6 more than last year to keep the tradition alive, Weinandy predicts. 

Kroger Mother's Day
The Kroger Co. bundles solutions to make entertaining easier.

Planning for All Possibilities 

Meanwhile, putting the “plan” in planograms, retailers are already in the thick of preparing for the winter holidays, even if the snow hasn’t totally melted from this winter season. It can be hard to read the proverbial tea leaves this far out, but it’s a good bet that value will still be top of mind among shoppers, as prices for grocery staples like eggs remain high and economic uncertainty continues in the United States and around the world.

Timing is everything when it comes to this year's high entertaining season. "The 2025 winter holiday season's calendar structure will significantly impact retail planning and consumer shopping patterns," points out Kelly Ravestijn, SVP of commerce intelligence at Advantage Unified Commerce, a division of retail and CPG business solutions provider Advantage Solutions. "With Thanksgiving falling on November 27, retailers face a compressed 27-day shopping period until Christmas, likely driving holiday promotions to launch by mid-November. The calendar configuration, with Christmas on Thursday, December 25, creates distinct shopping opportunities, particularly during the final pre-holiday rush from December 22 to 24, followed by a strong post-holiday weekend from December 26 to 28."

As grocers gear up, they are maximizing opportunities across their stores and channels.  Marianne Schmidt, director, deli, at Byron Center, Mich.-based SpartanNash, says that the company focuses on providing a spectrum of solutions, at a range of price points. “At SpartanNash-operated stores like Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, and Martin’s Super Markets, we have a consistent focus on convenience and quality that we know are top priorities for driving traffic and becoming a trusted destination for our shoppers,” notes Schmidt. 

“We offer a wide range of ready-to-serve appetizers, sides and center-of-the-plate proteins, from expertly prepared holiday hams and turkeys to fully cooked roasts and seafood options," she continues. "Shoppers can also find chef-crafted deli platters, heat-and-eat meals, and fresh bakery treats for any celebration. Around the holidays, shoppers can pre-order fully prepared meals, and our ready-to-eat holiday sides are available as grab-and-go options so your favorite home recipes can shine. For those who love to cook, we stock high-quality ingredients, seasonal favorites and meal solutions that simplify prep without compromising on flavor or cost.” 
 

Twang
Twang ensures that its grocery customers have new seasonal or holiday merchandisers in time for key holiday shopping periods.

A similar approach is espoused by one of Albertsons Cos.’ divisions, Jewel-Osco, in the Chicagoland area. “At Jewel-Osco we are dedicated to offering both everyday essentials and specialty occasion items at our stores,” asserts Mary Frances Trucco, director, communications, public affairs and government relations. “The fresh department is filled with beautifully prepared foods, gourmet trays, fresh produce and baked goods, including our new private label brand, Overjoyed. The floral department has multiple seasonal arrangements, a variety of balloons, candles and more.”

Adds Trucco: “We showcase our offerings through our omnichannel marketing to ensure our customers know they can find whatever they need at all 189 Jewel-Osco locations.” 

Assortment variety is key to the success of programs centered on holiday entertaining, other grocers agree. "Each year, our culinary team refines holiday recipes, while our stores showcase specialty items like exclusive cheeses, festive desserts, and seasonal bakery favorites. We also highlight local and regional suppliers, bringing customers the freshest seasonal produce, baked goods, and locally sourced meats and seafood," the Whole Foods representative explains.

Getting the word out about holiday entertaining options is crucial, too. "Hy-Vee provides an extensive selection of high-quality options from our perishable department to make your holidays and events easier. Customers can choose from prepared trays, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, holiday meal packs and various baked goods. We also offer specialty cheeses, charcuterie, dry-aged beef, prime beef and sustainable seafood," shares Lucas Glasgow, SVP, merchandising and Fast & Fresh, president, Dollar Fresh Market and Hy-Vee "At Hy-Vee, we are able to effectively promote our products through in-store media, the Seasons app and social media, ensuring our customers stay informed about our selections."

