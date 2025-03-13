The Grocer's Guide to Holiday Entertaining

Spring Ahead

To help customers prepare for the impending holidays, including Easter and other popular gathering times in spring and early summer, grocers offer solutions across the store, ranging from limited-time products with a seasonal motif to full menus available in the prepared food areas and delis.

As shoppers balance their holiday needs with their desire for convenience, the perimeter has become a destination for entertaining. “When it comes to preparing holiday meals, grocery store fresh foods departments — including the meat, seafood, produce, in-store bakery and foodservice departments — play a critical role in attracting consumers and are top of mind for shoppers due to the variety of offerings,” notes Rick Stein, VP, fresh foods at Arlington, Va.-based FMI — The Food Industry Association. “Interestingly, 54% of shoppers tell us they are preparing more hybrid meals at home, which include some scratch and some semi- and fully prepared items.”

He notes that consumers are looking for more options as they get ready to party. “We’re seeing more hybrid meals around the holidays, which is an opportunity for food retailers to be solutions centers for shoppers, offering main courses along with prepared side dishes and even breads and desserts that help round out the meal,” says Stein. “The key is leveraging in-store cross-merchandising and digital marketing on grocery store apps and websites to provide shoppers with the holiday meal solution — from meal inspiration to planning and, finally, execution.”

Grocers of all sizes and scales are increasingly offering full meals and hybrid solutions. The Kroger Co. and Whole Foods Market, for instance, typically provide bundles for different party sizes, like celebrations for two, four, eight or more. Options include dinner meals as well as brunch offerings for Easter and Mother’s Day.

"Whole Foods Market strives to be the go-to destination for effortless holiday entertaining, offering chef-crafted meal solutions, high-quality ingredients, and a strong focus on local and seasonal offerings," a Whole Foods spokesperson tells Progressive Grocer.

Meanwhile, in the center store and checkout areas, shoppers can pick up ingredients, supplies and gifts for spring holidays. Although limited-time products are hardly new, seasonal items continue to roll out across categories ahead of every major holiday, and even some minor ones.

“We’re also seeing some grocers redefine the term ‘holiday,’” observes Andrew Reitman, EVP, national brand confections at Nassau Candy, in Hicksville, N.Y. “It’s really the perception that something is around for a limited time, or something that’s special and exciting. Another way to look at smaller holidays in Q1 is with a ‘what’s new’ section. Here, grocers can use the section to test out newer items in a smaller scale and, if they do well, can then bring them in as a full-time item.”

As grocers are in the thick of promoting spring and early summer holidays right now, they are mindful of consumer attitudes in a still-uncertain economic climate. "Grocers have been leaning more into event-based promotions in the past year, so there is added pressure internally to get customers thinking about what food they will need for Easter. No store wants to be the one to run out of the most important Easter food: eggs,” notes Dr. Thomas Weinandy, senior research Economist at Upside, a digital marketplace for brick-and-mortar grocers.

He projects that this spring staple will remain in many baskets. "If families are accustomed to dying eggs for Easter, I expect they will still spend $3 to $6 more than last year to keep the tradition alive, Weinandy predicts.