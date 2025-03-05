Confectionery Sales Top $54B in 2024

While consumers are concerned about grocery prices, which has resulted in widespread food and beverage spending shifts, 98% of shoppers said that they had bought confectionery products at some point last year.

Confectionery sales rose above $54 billion in 2024, according to the recent “2025 State of Treating” report from the National Confectioners Association (NCA). Of that amount, chocolate accounted for $28.1 billion, or 51.9% of sales; nonchocolate candy, $21.7 billion, or 40.0% of sales; and gum, $4.4 billion, or 8.1% of sales. The report predicts that U.S. confectionery sales will increase over the next five years, surpassing $70 billion in all outlets by 2029.

While consumers are concerned about grocery prices, which has resulted in widespread food and beverage spending shifts, 98% of shoppers said that they had bought confectionery products at some point last year, demonstrating that they continue to leave room in their budgets for treats like chocolate and candy.

“Americans are still turning to chocolate and candy as a special way to elevate their celebrations, holidays and even ordinary days,” noted NCA President and CEO John Downs. “The connection between our industry’s products and emotional well-being is undeniable, and we are meeting consumers where they want to be met with options for the moment – no matter the occasion.”