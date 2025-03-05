Confectionery Sales Top $54B in 2024
NGA reports that consumers are increasingly reaching for chocolate, candy and gum
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Among the report’s key takeaways:
- While a little more than half of confectionery sales were of chocolate, nonchocolate candy saw stellar results in 2024, growing by nearly $5 billion since 2019, an increase of nearly 70%.
- The big four candy seasons – Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween and the winter holidays – accounted for 62% of all confectionery sales in 2024. Main reasons for consumers to buy chocolate and candy included seeing their favorite treats and brands, gift-giving, and special occasions.
- 85% agreed that it’s permissible to occasionally enjoy a piece of chocolate or candy, and 86% of parents are also okay with their kids having candy every once in a while. Consumers said that they’re interested in different pack size options and resealable packaging to encourage portion control.
The “2025 State of Treating” report combines proprietary NCA consumer survey findings with syndicated data provided by Circana and Euromonitor. Shopper insights were collected through an online survey run in December 2024 among a national sample of 1,551 consumers ages 18-75. The survey findings are overlaid with Circana retail measurement and household panel data. Future market predictions were provided by Euromonitor. The study was conducted by San Antonio-based 210 Analytics.
Washington, D.C.-based NCA is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry.