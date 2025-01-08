 Skip to main content

2025 Confectionery Leadership Awards Winners Revealed

Raley’s Robin Gutridge and Circle K’s Mike Keller honored for collaboration and innovation
Raley's Robin Gutridge
Robin Gutridge

The National Confectioners Association (NCA), the leading trade organization for the $48 billion U.S. confectionery industry, and Candy & Snack TODAY have revealed the winners of the 2025 Confectionery Leadership Awards: Raley’s Robin Gutridge, director of nonedible grocery, general merchandise/health and beauty, GM seasonal, candy and floral, and Circle K’s Mike Keller, senior category manager for confection.  

“The Confectionery Leadership Awards recognize the people who make our industry so special, and Mike and Robin are tremendous examples of that,” said John Downs, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based NCA. “Their innovative ideas, leadership and ability to bring joy to consumers in the confectionery aisle truly set them apart. They’re making a big impact, and it’s an honor to celebrate them.”

Gutridge’s career in retail spans more than 30 years, with the last 14 at Raley’s. Since adding candy to her responsibilities in 2013, she has become a champion for the confectionery category, combining strategic leadership with creative merchandising to attract shoppers and drive results. Her efforts have bolstered Raley’s candy offerings while fostering collaboration and innovation across the industry. 

“Becoming the candy category leader for Raley’s changed my life in an unimaginable way,” noted Gutridge. “My creativity and business smarts have been tested. I’ve met people who’ve become friends and mentors. Receiving this award is an honor, and I’m humbled to be part of an industry that builds traditions and lifelong memories for both industry members and consumers.”  

Circle K Mike Keller
Mike Keller

Keller has dedicated more than a quarter of a century to the convenience store industry, with the past seven spent as a category manager at c-store chain Circle K, which is owned by Alimentation Couche-Tard. He has led such transformative initiatives as the development of the “Sweet Spot,” an end cap display featured in more than 450 stores. The display showcases seasonal candy, limited-time offers and the latest trends while incorporating key NCA initiatives like National Candy Month in June. 

“I’m deeply grateful for this incredible honor,” said Keller. “Confectionery is about more than products – it’s about creating moments of joy, and I’m so fortunate to collaborate with innovative and dedicated partners in this space. Thank you to my amazing team and the manufacturer and broker communities for their continued support.” 

The Confectionery Leadership Awards (CLAs), created in 2011 by NCA with Candy & Snack TODAY, honor exceptional retailers and wholesalers for their leadership, collaboration and innovation within the industry. The program spotlights those who elevate the confectionery category through creative and impactful initiatives. The awards will be presented during the State of the Industry Conference, slated for March 2-4, at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort, in Miami.

West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies operates more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under the following banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Food City, AJ’s, Bashas’ Diné Markets, Full Circle, Farm Fresh to You, and Fieldera. The company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Operating more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Laval Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard’s U.S. operations are No. 14 on PG’s list.

