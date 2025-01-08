2025 Confectionery Leadership Awards Winners Revealed

Keller has dedicated more than a quarter of a century to the convenience store industry, with the past seven spent as a category manager at c-store chain Circle K, which is owned by Alimentation Couche-Tard. He has led such transformative initiatives as the development of the “Sweet Spot,” an end cap display featured in more than 450 stores. The display showcases seasonal candy, limited-time offers and the latest trends while incorporating key NCA initiatives like National Candy Month in June.

“I’m deeply grateful for this incredible honor,” said Keller. “Confectionery is about more than products – it’s about creating moments of joy, and I’m so fortunate to collaborate with innovative and dedicated partners in this space. Thank you to my amazing team and the manufacturer and broker communities for their continued support.”

[RELATED: How Ferrara Is Solidifying Its Position as Leader in Sugar Confections]

The Confectionery Leadership Awards (CLAs), created in 2011 by NCA with Candy & Snack TODAY, honor exceptional retailers and wholesalers for their leadership, collaboration and innovation within the industry. The program spotlights those who elevate the confectionery category through creative and impactful initiatives. The awards will be presented during the State of the Industry Conference, slated for March 2-4, at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort, in Miami.

West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies operates more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under the following banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Food City, AJ’s, Bashas’ Diné Markets, Full Circle, Farm Fresh to You, and Fieldera. The company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Operating more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Laval Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard’s U.S. operations are No. 14 on PG’s list.