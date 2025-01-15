FDA Bans Red Dye No. 3 in Food Products
Manufacturers have 2 years to switch to alternatives
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Julie Chapon, co-founder of the Yuka project that includes an app enabling consumers to determine the added chemicals an additives by scanning items at the grocery store, also commented on the FDA’s action. "It's about time,” she declared, noting that Red Dye No. 3 has long been banned in Australia and restricted to candied cherries in Europe. “The FDA's decision is a step forward, but we must continue to push for stronger regulations – dozens of risky additives are still allowed in the U.S."
In its Jan. 15 statement on revoking the use of Red Dye No. 3 in food, FDA did point out that the exposure levels of Red Dye No. 3 for humans are typically much lower than those that cause the effects shown in male laboratory rats.