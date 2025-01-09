 Skip to main content

New Seed Oil Safe Badge Verifies CPG Products’ Quality Ingredients

Whole Foods, Sprouts and Costco now carry products marked for health-conscious consumers
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Seed Oil Safe
Seed Oil Scout simplifies the process of identifying nutritious and minimally processed foods through product label partnerships.

Seed Oil Scout (SOS), a community app for health-conscious restaurant diners, has launched its Seed Oil Safe badge, a trusted badge of approval for CPG brands guaranteeing grocery products use wholesome ingredients and processes. The Seed Oil Safe program verifies that packaged foods and cosmetics are free from seed oils, soy, artificial sweeteners, gums, plant lecithins, natural flavors, dyes and toxic manufacturing processes. 

The Seed Oil Safe program licenses third-party products sold in retail and online. Confirmed partner brands include SideDish, Jesse and Ben's, MASA, Prima, Rosie's Chips, Saturée, fatworks, and Vandy. These brands are currently sold at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market and Costco Wholesale.  

SOS will also launch an in-app marketplace that exclusively features discounts on Seed Oil Safe brands for its community, positioning partner brands as a top choice for a healthier alternative. 

[RELATED: Consumers Hone In on Ingredients in Quest for Transparency]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“The Seed Oil Safe program represents more than compliance — it symbolizes shared values for nutritious and minimally processed foods and a commitment to quality,” said Erica Rozetti, former Whole30 president and a consultant at Middletown, Del.-based SOS. “More people are seeking seed oil-free options but struggle to find them in a crowded market — the Seed Oil Safe badge provides consumers with a transparent and trustworthy standard they can rely on."

As the program grows through 2025, SOS will begin testing partners’ suppliers for purity and rancidity and working with lab partners to help reduce microplastics, phthalates, mycotoxins, pesticide residues and heavy metals in products. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds