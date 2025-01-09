New Seed Oil Safe Badge Verifies CPG Products’ Quality Ingredients

Seed Oil Scout simplifies the process of identifying nutritious and minimally processed foods through product label partnerships.

Seed Oil Scout (SOS), a community app for health-conscious restaurant diners, has launched its Seed Oil Safe badge, a trusted badge of approval for CPG brands guaranteeing grocery products use wholesome ingredients and processes. The Seed Oil Safe program verifies that packaged foods and cosmetics are free from seed oils, soy, artificial sweeteners, gums, plant lecithins, natural flavors, dyes and toxic manufacturing processes.

The Seed Oil Safe program licenses third-party products sold in retail and online. Confirmed partner brands include SideDish, Jesse and Ben's, MASA, Prima, Rosie's Chips, Saturée, fatworks, and Vandy. These brands are currently sold at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market and Costco Wholesale.

SOS will also launch an in-app marketplace that exclusively features discounts on Seed Oil Safe brands for its community, positioning partner brands as a top choice for a healthier alternative.

