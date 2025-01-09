New Seed Oil Safe Badge Verifies CPG Products’ Quality Ingredients
Whole Foods, Sprouts and Costco now carry products marked for health-conscious consumers
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
“The Seed Oil Safe program represents more than compliance — it symbolizes shared values for nutritious and minimally processed foods and a commitment to quality,” said Erica Rozetti, former Whole30 president and a consultant at Middletown, Del.-based SOS. “More people are seeking seed oil-free options but struggle to find them in a crowded market — the Seed Oil Safe badge provides consumers with a transparent and trustworthy standard they can rely on."
As the program grows through 2025, SOS will begin testing partners’ suppliers for purity and rancidity and working with lab partners to help reduce microplastics, phthalates, mycotoxins, pesticide residues and heavy metals in products.