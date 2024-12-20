FDA Updates Definition of 'Healthy'
"It's critical for the future of our country that food be a vehicle for wellness. Improving access to nutrition information is an important public health effort the FDA can undertake to help people build healthy eating patterns," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. "It is vital that we focus on the key drivers to combat chronic disease, like healthy eating. Now, people will be able to look for the 'healthy' claim to help them find foundational, nutritious foods for themselves and their families."
Added Jim Jones, deputy commissioner for human foods: "Food labeling can be a powerful tool for change. Food labeling, like 'healthy,' may help foster a healthier food supply if manufacturers choose to reformulate their products to meet the new definition. There's an opportunity here for industry and others to join us in making 'healthy' a ubiquitous, quick signal to help people more easily build nutritious diets."
To Jones’ point, the FDA reiterated that it welcomes partnerships to support the use of healthy claims. The FDA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are working with Instacart to help consumers find products with “healthy” claims through online filters and a visual storefront.
Nancy Brown, chief executive of the American Heart Association, lauded the claim update. “Nearly three decades since the original designation was created, it was past time to update the requirements based on the latest nutrition science,” she remarked. “The updated definition should give consumers more confidence when they see the ‘healthy’ claim while grocery shopping, and we hope it will motivate food manufacturers to develop new, healthier products that qualify to use the ’healthy’ claim.”