FDA Updates Definition of 'Healthy'

The FDA's final rule on the definition of "healthy" is intended to help consumers make informed decisions.

What, exactly, does “healthy” mean on a food label? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is providing more clarity, announcing its final rule this week that updates the definition of that product claim.

Per the ruling, a food product must meet certain criteria to qualify as “healthy.” Items must contain a certain amount of a food from at least one food group or subgroup within the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, including fruits, vegetables, protein foods, dairy, and grains. In addition, a food deemed “healthy” must also fall within particular limits on saturated fat, sodium and added sugars.

The FDA is working on other ways to steer consumers to better-for-you choices. The government arm is currently developing a “healthy” symbol that CPGs can use on their packages to convey that a product meets the criteria for that description.

According to the FDA, the updates are aimed at helping consumers make informed choices, especially given the fact that a majority of people are falling short of dietary recommendations. The agency cited data showing that 77% of consumers exceed the current dietary recommendations for saturated fat and 79% have dietary patterns low in dairy, fruits and vegetables.