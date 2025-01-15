Industry Reacts to FDA’s Proposal for Front-of-Package Nutrition Labels
Added Hatcher: “We also believe that reducing a food’s entire dietary contribution to whether it is low, medium or high in saturated fat, sodium and added sugar is overly simplistic and will not help educate consumers on how to improve their overall dietary pattern. However, we are pleased to see that the agency allowed for the inclusion of calories alongside the FOP label. We also appreciate the agency’s decision to maintain a black-and-white FOP labeling scheme and to include at least some quantitative values.”
FMI intends to provide comments to FDA on the proposed rule, according to Hatcher.
Meanwhile, the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) hailed the proposed rule, with CSPI President Dr. Peter G. Lurie noting in a statement that the “long-overdue proposal has potential to usher in healthier consumer purchases, incentivize companies to produce healthier products, and stem the rising tide of preventable conditions like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.” According to the Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group, U.S. adults consume 50% more sodium, 40% more added sugars, and 30% more saturated fat per day than the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends.
“The incoming administration has the opportunity to finalize this important rulemaking and follow through on commitments to stand up to Big Food,” asserted Lurie.