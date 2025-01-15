 Skip to main content

Industry Reacts to FDA’s Proposal for Front-of-Package Nutrition Labels

FMI voices concerns regarding cost, educational value of scheme
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
FDA Front Label Main Image
FDA's proposed front label design. (Image credit: FDA)

In response to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) proposed rule on mandatory front-of-packaging (FOP) requirements, FMI – The Food Industry Association noted its concern that any action regarding labels be “done in a way that minimizes unnecessary costs while providing consumers with clear, consistent and science-based nutrition information,” as Jennifer Hatcher, chief public policy officer, at the Washington, D.C.-based trade association, said in a statement.

“As the co-creator of the Facts Up Front (FUF) program – a voluntary labeling program designed to highlight key product information like calories, saturated fat, sodium, added sugars and nutrients to encourage like fiber and calcium − FMI believes it is the best-suited scheme with clear facts to help consumers make informed choices based on their personal needs,” continued Hatcher. “Given that consumers are already familiar with the FUF icons on well over 200,000 products, we are disappointed that it was not selected as part of FDA’s proposed rule.”

She pointed out that if the FOP scheme were required to appear on the upper third of the principal display panel, “[t]his would require a redesign of most packaging labels and displace other important information like date labels, leading to significant cost increases with limited corresponding benefit to public health.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Added Hatcher: “We also believe that reducing a food’s entire dietary contribution to whether it is low, medium or high in saturated fat, sodium and added sugar is overly simplistic and will not help educate consumers on how to improve their overall dietary pattern. However, we are pleased to see that the agency allowed for the inclusion of calories alongside the FOP label. We also appreciate the agency’s decision to maintain a black-and-white FOP labeling scheme and to include at least some quantitative values.”

[RELATED: FDA Updates Definition of ‘Healthy’]

FMI intends to provide comments to FDA on the proposed rule, according to Hatcher.

Meanwhile, the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) hailed the proposed rule, with CSPI President Dr. Peter G. Lurie noting in a statement that the “long-overdue proposal has potential to usher in healthier consumer purchases, incentivize companies to produce healthier products, and stem the rising tide of preventable conditions like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.” According to the Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group, U.S. adults consume 50% more sodium, 40% more added sugars, and 30% more saturated fat per day than the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends. 

“The incoming administration has the opportunity to finalize this important rulemaking and follow through on commitments to stand up to Big Food,” asserted Lurie. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds