EXCLUSIVE: Make the Most of Micro-Holidays
She underscored the importance of authenticity when selecting and executing micro-holiday promotions, a sentiment echoed by Kurt Burmeister, SVP of national sales and importing at Lipari Foods and KLT Global, Warren, Mich.
For example, the imported line of Brioche Gourmet breads can be featured for Bastille Day on July 14. “Americans are not terribly familiar with Bastille Day. However, Brioche Gourmet is a perfect partner for Bastille Day promotions because it embodies the essence of French baking, making it an ideal anchor product for an authentic and engaging in-store experience,” he noted. “As a premium French family-owned bakery and brand, Brioche Gourmet brings a sense of tradition and indulgence that resonates with consumers looking to celebrate French culture, even in small ways.”
Burmeister pointed to the authenticity, versatility and premium appeal of such French-made products that are associated with French culinary traditions and are also versatile and appealing for breakfast, snacks and sandwiches.
He provided some ideas for department and category managers to get mileage out of Bastille Day and other French-related occasions. “Create ‘French Market’ cross merchandising displays. It could be a bakery and deli collaboration, featuring Brioche Gourmet alongside imported French cheeses, pâtés, and charcuterie to encourage shoppers to create Parisian-inspired platters,” he advised. “Or a wine and spirits pairing — work with the wine category manager to highlight French wines, such as Champagne, Bordeaux, or Beaujolais, as perfect accompaniments for brioche-based appetizers.”
Burmeister's other ideas include a social media “Bastille Day at Home” challenge, encouraging customers to share photos of their brioche-based dishes using a branded hashtag, and limited-time discounts on French-themed products to encourage basket-building.
Another smaller holiday with a sales-lift potential is St. Patrick’s Day, coming up on March 17. “In the last few years, the holiday has gotten bigger, particularly with families with small children who have a pranking leprechaun visit. That’s where St. Patrick’s themed cadies like Clever Candy Leprechaun Bait Gummy Worm Peg bags and Chocolate Foiled Shamrocks work well. We also recommend sprinkling in some more classic items like Guinness flavored cakes and chips for those who may be more traditionally celebrating,” said Andrew Reitman, EVP, national brand confections at Nassau Candy.