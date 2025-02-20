EXCLUSIVE: Make the Most of Micro-Holidays

Food retailers and CPGs may be in the midst of executing programs for spring holidays and planning ahead for fourth quarter holidays, but there can be big opportunities in the smaller holidays on the calendar. Identifying and then leveraging these events can spark new cross-merchandising ideas, generate excitement at the point of sale and ultimately lead to bigger shopper baskets.

Sally Lyons Wyatt, global EVP and chief advisor, consumer goods and foodservice insights at Chicago-based Circana, agrees that there are many reasons for shoppers to celebrate and for grocers to help them do just that. “Micro-holidays are big right now,” she told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview. “Because of these micro-holidays, there is a real opportunity for retailers and brands to partner to bring surprise and delight to consumers.”

Dana Rodio, director of marketing and brand strategy at Nassau Candy in Hicksville, N.Y., agreed. “We’re seeing more and more clients in the grocery space placing a larger focus on smaller holidays,” she reported, noting some trends that have spurred inventiveness in this area. “Social media has really opened the doors to holidays being a time to create special moments that can be captured and shared – whether big or small. So, they’re looking for items to make these moments special.”

There are quite a few benefits to promoting micro-holidays, according to proponents. “These can benefit the entire store – not just the perimeter that normally gets all the attention during seasonal holidays. This is a way to drive incremental sales,” Lyons Wyatt pointed out.

Spotlighting occasions can also enhance community relations. “Some of the retailers can create their own holidays by going back to the community. Many of them are very embedded in the community and every community has something like a local event that they can rally around,” Lyons Wyatt noted.