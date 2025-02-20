 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Make the Most of Micro-Holidays

How grocers and brands are creating in-store points of interest by tapping into smaller occasions
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Brioche Gourmet
Brioche Gourmet offers varieties that can be featured during traditional and micro-holidays, like this star-shaped brioche.

Food retailers and CPGs may be in the midst of executing programs for spring holidays and planning ahead for fourth quarter holidays, but there can be big opportunities in the smaller holidays on the calendar. Identifying and then leveraging these events can spark new cross-merchandising ideas, generate excitement at the point of sale and ultimately lead to bigger shopper baskets.

Sally Lyons Wyatt, global EVP and chief advisor, consumer goods and foodservice insights at Chicago-based Circana, agrees that there are many reasons for shoppers to celebrate and for grocers to help them do just that. “Micro-holidays are big right now,” she told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview. “Because of these micro-holidays, there is a real opportunity for retailers and brands to partner to bring surprise and delight to consumers.”

[PODCAST: What Is Walmart's Merchandising Strategy?]

Dana Rodio, director of marketing and brand strategy at Nassau Candy in Hicksville, N.Y., agreed. “We’re seeing more and more clients in the grocery space placing a larger focus on smaller holidays,” she reported, noting some trends that have spurred inventiveness in this area. “Social media has really opened the doors to holidays being a time to create special moments that can be captured and shared – whether big or small. So, they’re looking for items to make these moments special.”

There are quite a few benefits to promoting micro-holidays, according to proponents. “These can benefit the entire store – not just the perimeter that normally gets all the attention during seasonal holidays. This is a way to drive incremental sales,” Lyons Wyatt pointed out.

Spotlighting occasions can also enhance community relations. “Some of the retailers can create their own holidays by going back to the community. Many of them are very embedded in the community and every community has something like a local event that they can rally around,” Lyons Wyatt noted.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Nassau super bowl
Smaller holidays, like Big Game in February, can generate excitement and sales among shoppers looking for reasons to celebrate.

Rodio used a sporting event as an example. “With groceries being the heart of the community, opening day for baseball — both nationally and locally — is another ‘holiday’ primed to generate sales,” she said. “Many of the items to highlight for Baseball Opening Day are items grocers regularly stock. It’s just a matter of adding a few items, like taking sunflower seeds, Big League Chew Bubble Gum and other single-serve snacks, and adding the Reggie Bar named for Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson. Also consider adding in candies featuring local team colors for parents looking for little league or school team snacks.”

Anything Goes?

Although there is pretty much a holiday for everything these days – like National Boiled Peanuts Day on Feb. 21 and National Margarita Day on Feb. 22 – retailers and brands should be strategic about creating in-store displays and promotions to get a lift from occasions that resonate with their shoppers.

Lyons Wyatt cited a few. “Mardi Gras is a perfect micro-holiday. It’s gained national recognition and retailers are embracing that. Also, because of the multicultural aspect of the country, you can focus on a variety of Hispanic celebrations – these are fun for different consumers shopping the stores,” she said, adding, “Pi Day is becoming more of a thing. And for Earth Day, there are products in every single store that can align with that.”

Just as micro-holidays are different, so, too, are ways to promote them. “Whatever the occasion is, you can think, “What are the things that we can package up and give a discount on? What are some new ways that we can excite you and give you something you haven’t thought of?” Lyons Wyatt suggested.

She underscored the importance of authenticity when selecting and executing micro-holiday promotions, a sentiment echoed by Kurt Burmeister, SVP of national sales and importing at Lipari Foods and KLT Global, Warren, Mich.

For example, the imported line of Brioche Gourmet breads can be featured for Bastille Day on July 14. “Americans are not terribly familiar with Bastille Day. However, Brioche Gourmet is a perfect partner for Bastille Day promotions because it embodies the essence of French baking, making it an ideal anchor product for an authentic and engaging in-store experience,” he noted. “As a premium French family-owned bakery and brand, Brioche Gourmet brings a sense of tradition and indulgence that resonates with consumers looking to celebrate French culture, even in small ways.” 

Burmeister pointed to the authenticity, versatility and premium appeal of such French-made products that are associated with French culinary traditions and are also versatile and appealing for breakfast, snacks and sandwiches.

[RELATED: Bread and Beyond - In-Store Bakery Trends]

He provided some ideas for department and category managers to get mileage out of Bastille Day and other French-related occasions. “Create ‘French Market’ cross merchandising displays. It could be a bakery and deli collaboration, featuring Brioche Gourmet alongside imported French cheeses, pâtés, and charcuterie to encourage shoppers to create Parisian-inspired platters,” he advised. “Or a wine and spirits pairing — work with the wine category manager to highlight French wines, such as Champagne, Bordeaux, or Beaujolais, as perfect accompaniments for brioche-based appetizers.” 

Burmeister's other ideas include a social media “Bastille Day at Home” challenge, encouraging customers to share photos of their brioche-based dishes using a branded hashtag, and limited-time discounts on French-themed products to encourage basket-building.

Another smaller holiday with a sales-lift potential is St. Patrick’s Day, coming up on March 17. “In the last few years, the holiday has gotten bigger, particularly with families with small children who have a pranking leprechaun visit. That’s where St. Patrick’s themed cadies like Clever Candy Leprechaun Bait Gummy Worm Peg bags and Chocolate Foiled Shamrocks work well. We also recommend sprinkling in some more classic items like Guinness flavored cakes and chips for those who may be more traditionally celebrating,” said Andrew Reitman, EVP, national brand confections at Nassau Candy.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Ollie’s Opens 4 New Stores in Wisconsin

All locations are former Big Lots stores
Ollie's

Chicagoland Mariano’s Location to Close

Kroger-owned banner in Northfield not renewing lease when it lapses this fall
Mariano's

Is C&S Acquiring Winn-Dixie Stores from ALDI?

Sources say divestiture plan has been in the works in recent weeks
Winn-Dixie Store Teaser

Winn-Dixie, Harveys Banners Acquired by Consortium of Private Investors

Anthony Hucker will take helm as chair, CEO and president
Winn-Dixie Miami Teaser

Albertsons Restructuring Includes Division Consolidation

Grocer says move will ensure “strong local operational excellence”
Albertsons Storefront Washington UT Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds