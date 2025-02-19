Bread and Beyond: In-Store Bakery Trends
New Flavors Entice Consumers
As culinary preferences become more global, in-store bakeries are expanding their offerings to include bold international flavors that reflect an increasingly diverse and adventurous consumer base. “Ingredients such as turmeric, matcha, masala and pistachio are gaining prominence, catering to curious consumers eager to explore new taste experiences,” says Buenning. “This growing interest, fueled by social media, has encouraged in-store bakeries to experiment with unexpected ingredient pairings, often blending sweet and savory.”
Buenning believes that as consumers seek deeper connections through food, international flavors will continue to shape the in-store bakery. For example, bakers are increasingly experimenting with fermented ingredients, such as miso, in pastries. “These naturally leavened and cultured creations deliver distinctive tangy notes and also align with growing consumer interest in gut-friendly foods and clean-label offerings,” says Buenning.
Consumers are seeking products that blend the familiar with the novel — a trend Buenning calls “newstalgia,” adding, “Breads, buns and pastries that incorporate classic flavors with a contemporary twist, such as Hatch chili and cheddar, Parmesan with Truffle honey, and garlic bread with Calabrian chili, give consumers comfort and an element of surprise in their shopping carts.”
Consumers Still Crave Indulgence
On the sweet side of the perimeter bakery department, data from Circana indicates that cookies, cakes and brownie/squares/bars are all driving sales. “Desserts led the way, with massive growth on pies and cobblers over the holiday season,” affirms Nelsen.
“Ultimately, consumers want something sweet and indulgent,” adds Betsy Kelly, consumer insights associate for the bakery channel at General Mills Foodservice. “To keep in line with their desire for both health and indulgence, we are seeing success in smaller portion sizes and individually packaged items within the bakery.”
Indeed, a recent report from Chicago-based consumer insights firm Mintel cites “smaller-scale formats like single-serve or bite-sized options” as a key opportunity for supermarkets. Offering products that appeal to households of all sizes — particularly the growing number of smaller-sized households — is an important factor in the category.
Kaitlin Dietrich, client insights consultant for Circana, agrees. “Perimeter bakery categories are seeing a steady increase in random-weight (bagel, doughnut, bun and roll, pastry sections) sales post-COVID as they allow consumers to choose their own quantity,” says Dietrich. “This allows for more control in levels of indulgence, and smaller portions for smaller-sized households.”
Retailers are adjusting their offerings to ensure that consumers have plenty of fresh-baked treats to choose from. Last year, The Kroger Co., based in Cincinnati, reformulated its Private Selection buttercream cakes, cinnamon rolls, cinnamon crumb cake, croissants and store-baked chocolate chip cookies.
Since impulse is a key driver in bakery purchases, especially for indulgent items such as doughnuts, single-serve desserts and cookies, sales and deals are particularly important in this department. Mintel’s report notes that “social media engagement, daily specials and even in-store experiences can draw consumers into the in-store bakery and inspire intentional visits to this department.”
Fixturing and strong merchandising is critical to a high-performing bakery department. Nelsen notes that having a “just enough” assortment eliminates the paralyzing effect of too much choice in bakery categories and creates a more efficient shopping experience for consumers.
“Streamlining assortment is important for retailers,” she observes, recommending that retailers offer “a core assortment with just a sprinkle of new and seasonal items” for an “intentional approach that pushes consumers through the department to ensure they see the full assortment and maximize opportunity for impulse purchases.”
A Breakfast Destination
The bakery is also winning share of the breakfast occasion, with breakfast bakery showing growth in November and December 2023, according to Nelsen. Croissants were the top breakfast seller, she says.
“We’ve seen big shifts in consumer eating habits around breakfast bakery,” notes Kelly. “Breakfast at home continues to grow post-pandemic, and we’ve seen the hours at which breakfast items are consumed transcend from a.m.-only to p.m. We’ve also seen breakfast be replaced by a snack, which is a perfect fit for a bakery item, making bakery items on the grocery list across dayparts.”