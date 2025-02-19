Bread and Beyond: In-Store Bakery Trends

Baked goods are a staple in many households, with 94% of shoppers indulging in bakery items at least occasionally and more than half doing so weekly, according to Arlington, Va.-based FMI – The Food Industry Association. FMI research also shows that household penetration for in-store bakery is above 80%.

With such universal shopper appeal, it’s no surprise that fresh bakery items, particularly fresh artisanal breads, have become a key differentiator for supermarket operators. “The appeal of artisanal bread continues to grow as consumers seek high-quality, better-for-you breads that taste great and have clean, recognizable ingredients,” says Brie Buenning Sr., director of marketing at Los Angeles-based La Brea Bakery.

Buenning adds that artisan breads made with milled flour, extra-virgin olive oil and other ingredients that create bold, authentic flavors appeal to health-conscious shoppers who are increasingly scrutinizing labels for cleaner ingredients.

FMI research indicates that two-thirds of shoppers pay attention to at least one nutrition-related or ingredient-related claim when purchasing functional bakery items. Whole grain is the top claim that shoppers seek out, and consumers are also avoiding artificial flavors and colors.

Grocers Offer More Variety

To capture the interest of the more discriminating bakery customer, the ShopRite location in Fair Lawn, N.J., stocks breads under its ShopRite and Bowl & Basket labels, including brioche breads and rolls, plus a variety of breads from NY Brooklyn Bread. ShopRite is a banner of Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. Data from Chicago-based consumer insights firm Circana shows that croissants, buns and rolls are driving sales in the perimeter bakery.

Retailers are also adding more plant-based and gluten-free options. One example of this is the Denville, N.J.-based Avocado Bread Co., which recently launched a line of avocado-based bakery items, which includes sliced bread, dinner rolls, ciabatta buns, and take-and-bake Italian bread and bagels.

The sourdough segment remains a category star, with impressive growth across the country and some markets seeing double-digit dollar and unit growth, according to Reed Immer, director of sales and marketing at Chabaso, a New Haven, Conn.-based bread company. Immer credits at-home breadmaking during the COVID-19 epidemic with a growing interest in sourdough and artisan breads, in response to which grocers are adding more par-baked artisan breads to their selections.

“Fresh breads in the bakery continue to perform well with consumers,” notes Nicole Nelsen, director of retail foodservice at Minneapolis-based General Mills Foodservice. “Retailers that focus on baking fresh daily and providing a high-quality product to consumers will continue to win in the marketplace. The consumer is more and more discerning, and they expect to see fresh- baked bread in the bakeries of their grocery stores.”

To help retailers with limited time and resources provide the fresh-baked products that consumers desire, General Mills Foodservice offers a line of Pillsbury frozen bread dough designed to suit various back-of-house operations, without the need for a proof box.