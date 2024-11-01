Emotions: The Missing Ingredient in Cookies?
What Makes Cookies So Irresistible?
For Millennials, cookies are loaded with emotional resonance, with enjoyment being the most common feeling tied to them. Cookies also satisfy a wide range of mood enhancement, offering comfort, pleasure, joy and delight. Here are a few open-ended responses that capture this emotional connection:
- “I can always make a sandwich instead of salty snacks. But nothing replaces a cookie craving.”
- “Cookies are more enjoyable in most situations.”
- “I love rewarding myself with a sweet treat after a hard day.”
While salty snacks also carry positive associations, they’re more often seen as practical. They satisfy hunger, act as versatile snacks and even double as side dishes:
- “Salty snacks satisfy my hunger and cravings.”
- “They’re versatile and can be used as sides for meals.”
Impulse Versus Intention: The Cookie-Craving Divide
The numbers tell a compelling story: Nearly two-thirds of Millennials are buying cookies on impulse, while only one-third plan their cookie purchases. This stands in stark contrast to salty snacks, which tend to be a more planned buy. The cultural trend of instant gratification is alive and well, with cookies serving as a quick emotional fix.
The Need for Boredom Busters
Millennials are often stereotyped as easily bored, and when it comes to snacks, this rings true. Nearly two-thirds of Millennials prioritize variety in their snacking options, while 57% are actively seeking out new products. This highlights the ongoing need for continuous innovation in snack offerings. It’s not just about introducing new flavors or products — CPG brands must also emphasize the extensive variety already present in their portfolios to keep consumers engaged and loyal to their franchise.
The New Commerce Playbook for Cookie Brands
The message for cookie brands is clear: Emotions fuel consumption. Millennials aren’t just after taste —they’re also craving an emotional experience. Whether it’s stress relief, nostalgia or a moment of joy, cookies have evolved into an emotional outlet. Brands that fail to tap into this emotional dimension are missing a critical commerce opportunity to spark demand and drive category trips. By adopting an emotionally grounded strategy, brands can optimize both conversion and brand building. Those that combine innovation with emotional resonance will stand out in a market where cookies have become far more than just a snack — they’re a meaningful experience.
What Can Food Retailers Do?
Food retailers can promote cookies as emotional well-being boosters by focusing on their comforting and uplifting appeal to complement price promotion. Potential strategies include:
Emotional Connection
- Nostalgia: Market cookies as a nostalgic comfort from childhood.
- Mood-Boosters: Highlight cookies’ ability to uplift and relax.
Wellness Through Treats
- Mindful Indulgence: Promote cookies as part of a balanced self-care routine.
- Self-Compassion: Position cookies as a small, comforting reward.
Social Connection
- Shared Moments: Market cookies as a way to foster bonds with loved ones.
- Rituals: Encourage cookie-sharing traditions that bring warmth and connection.
Storytelling and Testimonials
- Share customer stories on how cookies brightened their day or offered comfort, humanizing the product and connecting it to emotional experiences.
By aligning cookies with emotional wellness, retailers can make them more than just a treat — they become a simple way to support well-being.