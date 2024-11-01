Emotions: The Missing Ingredient in Cookies?

For Millennials, cookies are loaded with emotional resonance, with enjoyment being the most common feeling tied to them.

It’s no secret that emotions drive more than 90% of our decisions, yet many consumer packaged goods commerce initiatives are focused on the functional. This is a missed opportunity, particularly in the snacking industry, where emotional drivers play a larger role in consumer choices. Cookies, once simple treats, have transformed into tools for emotional fulfillment.

Commerce Trends: The Rise of "Mood Food"

Millennials, more than any other generation, are plagued by stress. Consider these statistics:

77% have experienced work-related stress recently, with 57% reporting emotional exhaustion or lack of motivation.

45% feel burned out at work.

74% are anxious about managing finances, debt and savings.

In response, Millennials are adopting a holistic approach to well-being, seeking products that offer emotional benefits, especially mood enhancement. In fact, 69% of consumers are open to purchasing cookies that promote an improved mood. Brands in other categories — Magnum, Pop Tarts, Baloo Sparkling Water — are already capitalizing on this trend, positioning their products as emotional solutions offering stress relief, comfort and uplift. Strikingly, no cookie brand has yet taken advantage of this.

The Study: Emotional Snacking

A survey by Advantage Unified Commerce revealed that cookies have evolved from simple indulgences to emotional comforts, boredom busters and quick pick-me-ups. Leveraging the insights of more than 550 participants age 28-43, the study showed that Millennials don’t just reach for cookies to control hunger, but also to satisfy emotional needs.

Cookies: Leading the Pack in Emotional Appeal

In our survey, participants were asked to rank various food products based on how much they associate them with positive emotions. The results? Every food category provided an emotional lift, but cookies reigned supreme.